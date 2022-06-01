U.S. Border Crisis: Watch As Migrants Get Taken To Camps & NGO

Non-government organizations, also known as NGOs, have been giving a great amount of help to migrants who illegally cross the United States border, by providing food, water, and other supplies. After being initially processed by the United States border patrol in the detention centers, migrants get sent to these NGOs.

Afterwards, two possible scenarios occur. Either the migrants are either sent by bus stations, train, or planes to their final destinations, or, with their consent, get taken to a bus set up by Texas governor Greg Abbott.

This plan was implemented in order to get the migrants sent to Washington, DC.

Rebel News was on-the-ground as a government bus dropped off migrants at the local NGO in Eagle Pass called Mission: Border Hope. The buses would constantly drop off migrants throughout the day.

Rebel News is attempting to reach out to Mission: Border Hope for comments or more information.

Rebel News also saw a government-made migrant camp that was under construction, in preparation for the increased amount of migrant crossings into Eagle Pass. This would be the second migrant camp in the area, with one being present by the detention center.

The use of NGOs is not limited to Eagle Pass. Multiple organizations throughout the United States’ southern border work with the federal government to provide aid to migrants entering the country, with many of the bigger NGOs receiving federal grants for their assistance.

LEARN MORE: Texas deputy constable shares insight into ongoing border crisis

Team Brownsville, a smaller NGO located in Brownsville, Texas, previously talked to Rebel News journalist Juan Mendoza. Andrea Rudnik, one of their leaders, shared concerns over the repeal of Title 42 due to the increased crossings further complicating their supplies and manpower to provide aid to the migrants.



Rebel News will continue to investigate the border crisis and be there on the scene to provide you with accurate information.