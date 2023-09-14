‘V for Vendetta’ creator Alan Moore to donate DC movie royalties to Black Lives Matter

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Alan Moore, the writer behind comic book essentials "Watchmen" and "V for Vendetta," has a new storyline: he's rerouting his forthcoming movie royalties straight to Black Lives Matter.

A somewhat elusive figure, Moore stepped into the limelight with a recent Telegraph interview where he dropped this revelation.

Known for his distaste for silver screen adaptations of his works, Moore once spread his royalty wealth among film collaborators. But times have changed. He noted, “I no longer wish it to even be shared with them. I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles.”

Moore added, “So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

But why the retreat from public view? The "V for Vendetta" creator likened his public interactions to "religious experiences" for his admirers. He said, “So I’ve sort of retired into what I probably originally thought a writer’s life was like, where you sit at home and write books.”

However, Moore's reflections weren't just personal. He dissected the comic industry's shift, lamenting the misinterpretation of his darker characters like those in "Watchmen" and the industry's rebranding of comics to “graphic novels.”

“What appealed to me most about comics is no more, and these innocent and inventive and imaginative superhero characters from the Forties, Fifties, Sixties are being recycled to a modern audience as if they were adult fare,” he said.

“I didn’t mean my experiments with comics to be immediately taken up as something that the whole industry should do,” he added. “When I was doing things like Watchmen, I was not saying that dark psychopathic characters are really cool, but that does seem to be the message that the industry took for the next 20 years.”

Now diving into the realm of fantasy books, Moore still carries his critical lens, urging for originality. He commented on today's redundant fantasy themes, advocating for unique visions, saying, “Fantasy has no restrictions whatsoever, so it’s a bit lame to be constantly hitting the same note on the piano. Let’s have fantastic visions that nobody has ever seen before — and lay off people of restricted height for a change.”