Vanderbilt apologizes for using ChatGPT to compose letter to students following mass shooting

Vanderbilt University has issued an apology after using ChatGPT to compose a message to students regarding the recent Michigan State University mass shooting, with many of the recipients expressing their dismay at the school’s thoughtlessness.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the email was sent by the Peabody Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion on February 16, urging students to "take care of each other” following the tragedy.

Even though the message initially seemed compassionate and included suggestions on how students could foster a supportive environment among their peers, the bottom of the email revealed that it had been generated by the ChatGPT AI language model, which did not sit well with recipients.

Students slammed the move, claiming that it was hypocritical to have a computer generate a message of community and compassion rather than reflecting on it as a human being.

Vanderbilt Hustler, the student newspaper, quoted a Michigan student who was particularly outraged, pointing out that university administrators were more concerned with preserving their image than leading with empathy. Other students expressed similar views, stating that the email lacked the personal connection and humanity necessary during a tragedy.

The email's content and use of the AI technology led to two deans - Nicole Joseph and Hasina Mohyuddin - temporarily stepping down from their positions while Peabody's EDI office investigates the situation.

Dean of Education Camilla P. Benbow released a statement claiming that the email's creation and distribution did not follow the university's standard procedures and that she and other administrators were unaware of the email's contents before it was sent.

Benbow acknowledged she was “personally saddened” by the violence at MSU and expressed regret that the administration failed to provide a message of personal connection and empathy during such a difficult time.

Joseph later sent an apology email to students on February 17 before stepping down from her post. She acknowledged that the office's use of ChatGPT to generate the email was poor judgment and ran counter to the values of the school.

The incident prompted further discussion about the role of AI in higher education, and Joseph suggested that it was an opportunity to reflect on what educators know about AI and what they still need to learn.

For starters, they could’ve used more sophisticated prompts — but far be it for me to give academics suggestions on how to cheat with their supposedly heartfelt messages to students following deadly tragedies.

The Michigan State University shooting took place on February 13 and resulted in the deaths of three students, with the shooter, Anthony Dwayne McRae, taking his own life.