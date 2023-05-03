Veterans' lawyer testifies at National Citizen's Inquiry

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW

Lawyer Catherine Christensen of Valour Legal Action Centre told commissioners in Red Deer that the CAF chain of command's response to Covid-19 has destroyed the military's operational readiness.

Christensen is spearheading a class-action lawsuit for members of the CAF harmed by the service's vaccine mandate.

Catherine Christensen of the Valour Legal Action Centre joined The @AndrewLawton Show to explain why they're putting together a class action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces’ vaccine mandate



Catherine Christensen of the Valour Legal Action Centre joined The Andrew Lawton Show to explain why they're putting together a class action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces' vaccine mandate

Christensen told the Alberta stop of the independent citizen-led investigation into Canada's Covid-19 response that the federal government did not have the authority to mandate vaccination for the CAF.

In an interview with Rebel News, Christensen told of the extreme pressure and coercion that members of the CAF faced from superiors and colleagues to get vaccinated. She estimates 10% of the operation force (3000-5000 CAF members) retired, quit or were fired due to the vaccination mandate.