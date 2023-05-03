Veterans' lawyer testifies at National Citizen's Inquiry
Catherine Christensen is spearheading a class-action lawsuit for members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) harmed by the service's vaccine mandate.
Lawyer Catherine Christensen of Valour Legal Action Centre told commissioners in Red Deer that the CAF chain of command's response to Covid-19 has destroyed the military's operational readiness.
"COVID-19 did not decimate the Canadian Armed Forces, the leadership did it from within"— National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) May 1, 2023
- Catherine Christensen
NCI Expert Witness#COVID19 #Alberta #ArmedForces #vaccinemandate #CovidVaccines #Canada #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/2BzkAAroix
Christensen is spearheading a class-action lawsuit for members of the CAF harmed by the service's vaccine mandate.
Catherine Christensen of the Valour Legal Action Centre joined The @AndrewLawton Show to explain why they're putting together a class action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces’ vaccine mandate— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 28, 2022
Watch The Andrew Lawton Show: https://t.co/3FKKopnJ6W #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/b3guwDhshA
Christensen told the Alberta stop of the independent citizen-led investigation into Canada's Covid-19 response that the federal government did not have the authority to mandate vaccination for the CAF.
Expert Witness Catherine Christensen— National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) May 1, 2023
How was Canada's Prime Minister capable of mandating the COVID-19 injections when he has no authority or control over the Canadian forces?#COVID19 #Canada #Canadian #Military #PrimeMinister #Alberta #RedDeer #Law #CovidVaccine #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/74R4pDg8n4
In an interview with Rebel News, Christensen told of the extreme pressure and coercion that members of the CAF faced from superiors and colleagues to get vaccinated. She estimates 10% of the operation force (3000-5000 CAF members) retired, quit or were fired due to the vaccination mandate.
- By Tamara Lich
BOOK ON SALE NOW
Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."ORDER NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.