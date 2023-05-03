Veterans' lawyer testifies at National Citizen's Inquiry

Catherine Christensen is spearheading a class-action lawsuit for members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) harmed by the service's vaccine mandate.

Lawyer Catherine Christensen of Valour Legal Action Centre told commissioners in Red Deer that the CAF chain of command's response to Covid-19 has destroyed the military's operational readiness.

Christensen told the Alberta stop of the independent citizen-led investigation into Canada's Covid-19 response that the federal government did not have the authority to mandate vaccination for the CAF.

In an interview with Rebel News, Christensen told of the extreme pressure and coercion that members of the CAF faced from superiors and colleagues to get vaccinated. She estimates 10% of the operation force (3000-5000 CAF members) retired, quit or were fired due to the vaccination mandate.

