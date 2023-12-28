VIEWER LETTERS: Why Sheila Gunn Reid is a 'child of the oilpatch'

By Ezra Levant We must protect 'The Libranos' from Justin Trudeau's censorship! Under Justin Trudeau's leadership, Elections Canada persecuted Ezra Levant for writing The Libranos, which compares Justin Trudeau to Tony Soprano. A Federal Court has sided with Trudeau and ruled that The Libranos was illegal and that he must pay $13,000 to the government in fines and costs. We have to fight back and set a precedent for freedom. We must fight — not just for Ezra's book, but for everyone’s. REBEL NEWS: Protect The Libranos! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Earlier this month, we asked Rebel News viewers to submit their questions, expanding last year's end of year “Letters to Ezra” into “Letters to Rebels”.

And, on the Christmas edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid answered questions Rebel viewers sent her. In this excerpt from that episode, Sheila responds to a viewer who asked her about her coverage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's destructive oil and gas policies.

Viewer Darrel Bert Elliot wrote:

I have watched Rebel for sometime now and you don't seem to enter the fray on what Trudeau and his henchmen are doing to oil & gas in western Canada more specific to Alberta and Saskatchewan. Why is that?

Responding to the viewer, who is perhaps a little less familiar with Rebel News than they suggested, Sheila explained how the energy beat is one she covers regularly. In addition to regularly pushing back against Trudeau's policies, she also wrote two books critical of Alberta NDP premier Rachel Notley, whose provincial government held similar views on oil and gas.

Plus, her personal life is connected to Alberta's oil and gas industry, too: