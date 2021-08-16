VIEWERS REACT: Ontario's provincial flag is too triggering?

  • By Rebel News
  • August 16, 2021

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies responded to viewers writing in to respond to the news that the Ontario provincial flag is triggering.

Mano Majumdar, a lecturer at Western University’s Ivey Business School, started an online petition that seeks to change Ontario’s flag. 

So, David went to Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto to ask people for their opinion on our own proposed designs.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

Ontario Toronto Social Justice Warriors
