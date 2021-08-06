Cancel culture coming for Ontario’s provincial flag

Crowdfund Investigative Journalism! Rebel journalists are often flying or driving across the country investigating important stories. Help us recoup the incidental costs of our investigative journalism like 3 star hotels and economy airfare. 75 Donors

Recently, Mano Majumdar, a lecturer at Western University’s Ivey Business School, started an online petition that seeks to change Ontario’s flag. The current one is too triggering, apparently.

His petition reads: “The best flags are distinct and inclusive. Ontario’s is neither. This petition calls on the Ontario legislature to replace the provincial flag with a more distinct and inclusive flag, chosen by democratic means.”

Majumdar was recently on London Live arguing that it’s time for Ontarians to move on from a flag that no longer accurately represents the province. Said the Offended One:

We have a lot of words being spoken about reconciliation and inclusion. If we’re not even able to take this one minor step towards making a symbolic commitment to actually having a different society, then we have no credibility when we talk about reconciliation and inclusion.

Gracious, a re-imagined provincial flag could do all that? Just curious: wouldn’t a better step regarding reconciliation be fixing the drinking water problem that exists on too many reserves?

In any event, missing from Majumdar’s lament pertaining to the Ontario flag is any suggestion vis-à-vis a replacement.

So, we had a graphic artist come up with four potential redesigns: A Spirit Rainbow Unicorn (oh so cute!); the uber-diverse Kid Power Kids (super inclusive); a slice of cherry cheesecake (a reminder for Ontarians to retreat to their basements and bake the aforementioned item at the behest of Premier Doug Ford, in case another COVID variant hits the province); and a blank white canvas (in which every Ontarian can draw their own design — or simply wave it as the white flag of surrender).

We took our concepts to Yonge-Dundas Square* in Toronto to get people to weigh in on our proposed redesigns.

(*For those keeping score in the Cancel Culture Sweepstakes, Yonge-Dundas Square is slated to be renamed in the future, given that Dundas is now apparently an offensive word…)

The good news: Majumdar’s petition is a colossal dud. At time of writing, it had garnered less than 2,300 signatures. Given that the population of Ontario is almost 15 million people, it would seem that Majumdar’s quest to reimagine the provincial flag is a fix for a problem that simply does not exist.