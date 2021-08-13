Antifa targets Pastor Art, Trudeau's nanny BACK on payroll

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was in Seattle last week to preside over a prayer gathering. And then the violent hooligans who comprise Antifa showed up. And even worse, the Seattle Police turned a blind eye to the carnage. Adam Soos has all the disturbing details.

Well, here’s an indicator that the next federal election is upon us. You see, the Trudeaus’ nanny is back on the payroll — which means the Liberals are surely dusting off Sophie for photo ops. Sheila Gunn Reid shall explain all.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about a petition started by a nutty professor who wants a new and improved Ontario flag because the current one is… non-inclusive? Yikes — when-oh-when will cancel culture shut up already?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...