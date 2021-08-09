Antifa ATTACKS Pastor Artur Pawlowski's prayer rally in Portland

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 17453 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is no stranger to adversity. Whether as a child behind the Iron Curtain or a pastor attempting to worship and feed the poor in Calgary throughout COVID restrictions, part of Artur’s story has always been about resisting government overreach. That spirit of resistance has unsurprisingly garnered some pushback.

Pastor Artur has made over 100 court appearances related to various offences (like feeding the poor). He was our very first FightTheFines.com client, and now he is facing up to 21 days in jail for having dared to open his church despite COVID restrictions.

In addition to his dramatic roadside arrest and alleged mistreatment in prison, Pastor Artur also endured a public assault, alleged attempted arson at his residence, numerous instances of vandalism and a string of threats and harassment that have drawn international attention.

Numerous American politicians have taken notice of the arrests of pastors being carried out in Canada. Pastor Artur, despite his mistreatment at the hand of Canadian authorities, is considered a hero by many Americans.

Since his release, Pastor Artur has been touring the United States sharing the cautionary tale of what has happened in Canada. He has been met with warm welcomes and large crowds. Compared to the near ceaseless harassment he endured in Canada, his experience has been largely positive.

Or at least it was until this past weekend, when Antifa attacked a speaking engagement at which he was set to present in Portland, Oregon. We have footage of the encounter, and we were joined for an exclusive phone interview by Pastor Artur himself just after the incident took place.

Pastor Artur is facing the legal battle of his life — he could be sent to prison for 21 days for daring to gather for worship.