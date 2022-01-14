“Vile and inhumane”: Unvaxxed family of leukemia patient kicked from Ronald McDonald house
Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada is evicting all tenants, adults, and children ages five and up who are not vaccinated by January 17.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Drea Humphrey joined Ezra to talk about why Ronald McDonald House is facing backlash.
Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon (RMHBC) is evicting sick children and their families that rely on the organization's housing support to be able access life-saving treatments more easily because their families are unvaccinated.
- By Drea Humphrey
