“Vile and inhumane”: Unvaxxed family of leukemia patient kicked from Ronald McDonald house

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada is evicting all tenants, adults, and children ages five and up who are not vaccinated by January 17.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 14, 2022

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Drea Humphrey joined Ezra to talk about why Ronald McDonald House is facing backlash.

Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon (RMHBC) is evicting sick children and their families that rely on the organization's housing support to be able access life-saving treatments more easily because their families are unvaccinated.

Go to LetThemStay.ca and sign our petition to call on RMH to reverse this disgraceful policy, and then accept our prompt that guides you to email Cathy Loblaw, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House, to be certain she knows you are counting on her to make sure that happens.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Coronavirus British Columbia Canada Let Them Stay News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
petition to let them stay
  • By Drea Humphrey

PETITION: Let Them Stay

2,691 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature
let them stay email redirect
  • By Drea Humphrey

Send an email to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada

Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canadian CEO, Cathy Loblaw, the executive director, Kate Horton, as well as RMHC's national and B.C. bureaus.

Take Action

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.