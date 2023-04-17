Violent altercation between trans activist and TPUSA members caught on camera

Twitter

A transgender activist at the University of Washington launched a verbal attack on students representing Turning Point USA (TPUSA), accusing them of being "Nazis" and supporting the genocide of transgender children.

Rachel Anderson, a field representative for Turning Point USA (TPUSA), recorded an altercation with a transgender activist who approached the TPUSA table set up in an outdoor public space, the Daily Wire reported.

The activist, who was wearing a black N95 face mask, proceeded to berate Anderson and other members present, criticizing their organization before violently flipping the table over. The incident resulted in pamphlets and buttons being scattered on the ground.

Some of that ‘tolerance’ at @UW! We’re not going anywhere and will continue to have a presence on campus!@tpusastudents @TPUSA @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/6XswW24joA — Rachel Anderson (@RachelA1776) April 12, 2023

“Yeah, you just support the genocide of trans kids,” the activist began, with one TPUSA member simply responding “no,” while another member told the activist that she was making an assumption about the members without knowing them.

“That’s such an assumption, right. With all of this s***. Right,” the activist berated the students.

“What is anti-trans on the table?” one member asked. The video captured much of the items that were on the table, which included several copies of the United States Constitution, and a few buttons with the message "I'm pro-choice. Pick your gun."

The activist ignored the question, and instead blasted “You’re TPUSA, you dumb b**es. Whatever," and proceeded to flip the table over, screaming “Get the fck off my campus, you Nazis.”

As the recording continued, the TPUSA members could be heard discussing calling campus security. One member was heard shouting after the activist, "I have it on camera." The activist briefly turned back and shouted unintelligibly at them before walking away.

In a subsequent statement, Anderson disclosed that the altercation occurred while prospective students were touring the campus.

“The incident took place in front of a tour of potential students to the University, and several of those students expressed to me that they were in shock to see it in real life. I think we changed minds with just that interaction live in front of them. The potential students also helped us pick up and took materials,” Anderson said.