Virginia school board member files lawsuit following censure over social media post criticizing woke transgender policy

Pixabay

By Ezra Levant The Truth About Maui Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are heading to the town of Lahaina, located on the Hawaiian island of Maui, to find answers about whether this wildfire was the result of “climate change” — or a natural catastrophe, administrative negligence, criminal actions or the unfortunate convergence of several factors. REBEL NEWS: The truth About Maui E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Virginia school board member Angela Allen has filed a lawsuit against her fellow board members, alleging defamation and conspiracy following her censure over a Facebook post regarding the school district's transgender bathroom policies.

In January, Allen, who is vice chairwoman of the Goochland County School Board, posted on Facebook: "As a Goochland School Board member, effectively representing your interests is my duty. This week I learned that [Goochland County Public Schools] students are allowed to use restrooms different from their biological sex. Is this our community’s expectation?"

Supporters of 'LGBTQ ideology' have barraged a prominent Muslim educator, Bahira Abdulsalam, with explicit comments online over her opposition to 'gender ideology.'



MORE: https://t.co/HGIb5mrqdl pic.twitter.com/OWIYxe2b7E — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2023

The post drew attention and people began attending school board meetings to voice their disapproval of the alleged policy, the Daily Wire reported.

In May, the other four board members publicly censured Allen, a first in Goochland School Board history.

The censure resolution accused her of violating the board’s ethics code, federal law, and the Constitution with her "inflammatory" and "distorted" post. The lawsuit filed by Allen argues that her Facebook post was "completely neutral" and that the censure contained false statements about her character and reputation.

'I need you all to hear this from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer,' the musician said on Instagram. 'I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter.'https://t.co/sspATuHnnG — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) August 8, 2023

Allen is represented by the conservative Founding Freedoms Law Center. Her attorney, Josh Hetzler, stated that the board members should be held accountable for making false statements against Allen and damaging her reputation. Allen herself said that the case is about protecting her integrity and ensuring accountability for board members. She feels it is her responsibility to stand up to actions that could impact any school board member.

The lawsuit seeks $500,000 in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Transgender bathroom policies have been a divisive issue for parents and school boards across the nation, with debates centered on whether biological males should be allowed to use the same bathrooms and locker rooms as girls.