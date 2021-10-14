“Wake up, fight this!”: Calvin Robinson on the Great Reset and vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

I caught up with conservative political commentator Calvin Robinson, a contributor for GB News and a senior fellow at Policy Exchange, a think tank based in the United Kingdom.

Calvin has been vocal recently regarding COVID-19 vaccines, natural immunity and the great reset on GB News, challenging "the new normal" and engaging in really well-rounded debates about the “official” narrative.

In this interview, I asked Calvin what his thoughts were on natural immunity, the great reset and asked what his message is to Australians and Canadians facing excruciating tyranny by their once "liberal" governments.