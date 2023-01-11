Washington Governor won't commit to rehiring unvaccinated state workers

Rebel News' reporter Katie Daviscourt confronted the Washington State Democrat Governor on his policy of firing unvaccinated government employees Wednesday afternoon. Inslee's wife, Trudi, answered, 'No. We are pro-vaccine.'

Washington Governor won't commit to rehiring unvaccinated state workers
Remove Ads

Rebels News' reporter Katie Daviscourt asked the Governor of Washington a question about rehiring workers who were fired because of the vaccine mandate.

"Governor Inslee, are you going to rehire the state workers that you fired over the vaccine mandate?" Daviscourt asked as Governor Jay Inslee as he tossed a football around on the lawn of the state capitol.

"I'm going to see the Seattle Seahawks beat the 49ers this week," Inslee responded, dodging the question.

The state legislature reconvened in Olympia this week in the face of anti-mandate protests.

Washington State's COVID-19 mandate for state workers came into effect on August 5, 2022 and remains in place despite the state of emergency being removed on October 31, 2022.

Republican lawmakers have proposed a law to require the state to rehire workers fired because of vaccine mandates.

In November, Washington State Ferries declined to rehire hundreds of staff in an attempt to make the ferries run on schedule after staffing shortages caused delays in sailings.

United States Washington DC COVID Vaccines news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.