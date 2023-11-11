WATCH: Anti-Israel protestor says, 'Hitler knew how to deal with these people!'

Rebel News

As the U.K. takes pause to remember our brave men and women in uniform, anti-Israel protesters took it upon themselves to express their appreciation for the Holocaust.

Throughout the day, clashes occurred between pro-Britain and anti-Israel demonstrators. An Iranian man carrying a sign saying 'Hamas is ISIS' was attacked by a man with a knife. Others chanted antisemitic slogans near the cenotaph.

Another individual, when asked if he supported Hamas - the terrorist organization governing Gaza, he said: "If the West feels sorry for the Israeli Zionists, why don’t they give a place in Germany? Why don’t they go to Hitler’s back garden and make occupation there?"



"Hitler knew how to deal with these people," he claimed.

"Hitler knew how to deal with these people"



One of the pro-Hamas supporters speaks his mind on Israel on the streets of London, England.



Antisemitism is on the rise globally. https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9. pic.twitter.com/xnbIKphi8X — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

The same man said that the terror attacks levied against Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7th which left 1400 Israelis dead and another 240 kidnapped, were a "wake up call."

🚨Hamas supporter in London says the quiet part out loud



“Hitler knew how to deal with these people"



It always has been pure Jew-hatred under the guise of anti-Zionism.



Watch more from @ThevoiceAlexa on the ground at https://t.co/RP773XzDEP.



pic.twitter.com/JpiXSfptLW — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 11, 2023

While some in anti-Israel protest called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, much of the crowd reflected the views of the man interviewed.

'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' could be her chanted and the phrase could be seen on signs held by protesters.

The slogan popularized by Hamas supporters describes an act of ethnic cleansing against Israelis who live between the river Jordan and the Mediterranean ocean; the entirety of Israel.

Hamas' Oct 7 massacre leaving 1200+ Israelis dead and 230+ hostage was "NOTHING" according to a pro-Hamas supporter in London, UK. https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/NaegGcB933 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 12, 2023

To see Rebel News coverage of the anti-Israel protests occurring at the London Cenotaph, visit www.BattleForLondon.com.