WATCH: Flag delusion? Ontario principal cautions parents about 1st grade students receiving Canadian flag

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies filled in to discuss the eye-opening story of an Ontario elementary school principal who clearly takes issue with the promotion of the Canadian flag.

A local Lions Club thought that it would be a nice gesture to give each of the grade one students at Sunderland Public School a Canadian flag after educating them on the history of Canada and why we celebrate Canada day. Not so fast.

The principal of the school was quick to address this potential 'problem' by creating a permission slip for parents warning them that their children will soon have the opportunity to receive a Canadian flag as a gesture of kindness from the local Lions Club.

According to the Western Standard, the permission slip from the principal went on to caution parents that if they had questions or "concerns about this presentation or the flag," they should get in touch with their child's teacher or the school office. The permission form also noted, "If you prefer that your child does not receive a Canadian flag please return the bottom portion of this letter to the school prior to June 28."

