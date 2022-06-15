GUEST HOST: David Menzies.
With Dominion Day just a couple of weeks away, the question arises: what does the Canadian flag represent to you in 2022?
Is the maple leaf something to take pride in? Or, in certain circles, is the Canadian flag deemed to be a symbol of colonialism and imperialism? Or maybe our flag is a symbol that is now too closely linked to the great unwashed masses who make up the various freedom convoys?
And as we all know by now, for the rank-and-file who comprise the loony left, freedom can have, you know, negative connotations…
If you think that I’m exaggerating, on tonight's show, I will now present the proverbial proof in the pudding.
GUEST: Nicky Billou, co-author of The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book: The Priceless List for Conservatives, Christians, Patriots, & 80+ Million Trump Warriors to Cancel “Cancel Culture” and Save America!
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
