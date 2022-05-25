Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF boasts of 'promoting democracy' while unelected elite plot plans for society's future behind barricade

Rebel News's reporters are on the scene in Davos, Switzerland exposing the hypocrisy of the global elite at their annual gathering during the World Economic Forum.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 25, 2022
Twitter / sophielouisecc
Reporting for Rebel News from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sophie Corcoran described the hypocritical nature of the event and its attendees. As regular folks carry on with their day-to-day responsibilities this week, the global elite have landed in the ritzy ski town to mingle with their fellow rich and famous peers. The 'elite' also take the time to scheme about how they believe the future should take shape.

Part of the gathering is supposedly intended to promote democracy and democratic principles around the globe, however, much of the event is off-limits to the public, and the vast majority of the attendees are business titans and wealthy elite, not elected officials. 

To support independent journalism and to see the reports of the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.

United Nations Switzerland World Economic Forum
