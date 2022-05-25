WEF boasts of 'promoting democracy' while unelected elite plot plans for society's future behind barricade

Twitter / sophielouisecc

Reporting for Rebel News from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sophie Corcoran described the hypocritical nature of the event and its attendees. As regular folks carry on with their day-to-day responsibilities this week, the global elite have landed in the ritzy ski town to mingle with their fellow rich and famous peers. The 'elite' also take the time to scheme about how they believe the future should take shape.

Part of the gathering is supposedly intended to promote democracy and democratic principles around the globe, however, much of the event is off-limits to the public, and the vast majority of the attendees are business titans and wealthy elite, not elected officials.

The world economic forum has been talking about democracy all week whilst hiding behind their secure zone , unelected and unaccountable with an approved media.



Hypocrites https://t.co/UYEkbKSLbq pic.twitter.com/Yxl8gOinsg — Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 25, 2022

