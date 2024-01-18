WEF panellists at odds over regulation timing for AI-driven global health-care systems

Differing opinions on how much regulation and safeguards should be in place before a digital and AI transformation of healthcare is adopted by societies was discussed during a WEF’s “Fixing Healthcare digitally” session in Davos yesterday.

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Wear it proudly! Speak out now against the Great Reset with merch from the Rebel News Store! BUY NOW

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a dominant topic discussed during the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week, and its impact on health care is no exception.

I bumped into Bill Gates’s right hand man at the World Economic Forum today.



I asked him a question about Gates that he wouldn’t answer.



So I asked him a lot more. pic.twitter.com/G01atYmGo6 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 16, 2024

On Wednesday, a session called “Fixing Healthcare, Digitally” featured a panel of five global leaders who discussed various ways they believe government and industry actors could “power the future of health” through more digitalization and AI.

The session was in connection with the globalist organization’s new initiative to “Advance Digital and AI-Driven Transformation of Healthcare Systems,” which was launched in partnership with America’s Boston Consulting Group on January 9.

The initiative seeks to accelerate public-private collaborations around digital health, AI and data.

On board with an eagerness to see health industries implement more AI-driven practices was the president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic, Gianrico Farrugia.

Use AI now, regulate AI later.



That’s the stance President of the Mayo Clinic, Gianrico Farrugia, says they’ve been advocating for when it comes to using AI to transform healthcare.



More at https://t.co/tikkg0cqTH pic.twitter.com/kLizNiv35G — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 17, 2024

“It is a remarkable opportunity to transform health care, but we have to do it in a way that’s sustainable and for us,” said Farrugia while on the panel. Farrugia described some of the medical advantages connected to AI, particularly regarding the care of the heart, including assisting in diagnosing blood disorders more promptly.

While it’s clear that the field of AI offers a realm of possibilities regarding advantages to health-care practices, its high dependency on data input, among other things, has raised concerns about medical privacy in the health industry.

“What we’ve been advocating for is the fact that you cannot wait until every single legitimate concern has been unearthed,” said Farrugia, adding that “unless you embrace the fact that AI is truly an opportunity to transform healthcare, you will be missing out a lot.”

The Mayo Clinic CEO continued, telling the audience there is a “need to internally stand up and be able to self-regulate so that we can create an environment where AI can do what it’s supposed to do and what it can do, which is transform our current inability to deliver what our consumers want.”

European Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, discusses efforts to expand the space in which European’s personal medical information is shared “to fight inequity” and to be pooled for “innovation and research.”



And what for those will not consent?



More at https://t.co/tikkg0cqTH pic.twitter.com/8TBfSgl9Bz — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2024

Co-panellist Stella Kyriakides, who is the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, expressed a different take on the timing of and authority behind AI-related regulations when working with private industry.

“I think that it’s not an either-or situation,” said Kyriakides. “I believe that we can have all the potential that AI offers to us and have the guardrails in place.”

“I believe strongly that innovation is only important in that it reaches patients and that it is able to really offer what we want for patients,” Kyriakides added.

The “digital world in terms of health data is really where we need to be looking forward, and we really need to harness all of this potential to reach all the benefits of all the citizens and the patients.”

Kyriakides went on to describe a project the commission has been working on as part of efforts to create a European Health Union and build up Europe’s health-data space. The project seeks to join health units across European states so that professionals like doctors would be able to access their information across Europe as well as allow data to be used for other purposes.

“So much health data is out there. We saw it with COVID. We need to be able to pull this data so it can be used for innovation and research,” she added.

European Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, discusses efforts to expand the space in which European’s personal medical information is shared “to fight inequity” and to be pooled for “innovation and research.”



And what for those will not consent?



More at https://t.co/tikkg0cqTH pic.twitter.com/8TBfSgl9Bz — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2024

Last month, the European Union agreed on global guidelines for how AI should be governed in a piece of legislation called the Artificial Intelligence Act. The act includes guidelines on what should be banned, including certain types of social credit and facial recognition AI systems.

Rebel News sent a team of journalists to Davos to bring you reports you can trust about what the oligarchs and elites-first lobbyists may have in store for you in 2024.

To stay up to date with our coverage or to make a donation to help cover our expenses so we can be your eyes and ears for this WEF meeting, go to WEFreports.com.