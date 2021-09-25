Wet’suwet’en Chief Na'Mox, AKA John Ridsdale, to plead guilty to criminal charges

bc-north.com

John Ridsdale, known by the Wet’suwet’en title of Chief Na’Mox, will be pleading guilty to four criminal charges laid against him, bc-north.com reports.

Ridsdale was often referred to as the head of a gang of five male hereditary chiefs who stripped the hereditary titles of three female hereditary chiefs because of their support of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The four charges are related to an incident in which Ridsdale allegedly came to a woman's residence in the Hagwilget village near Hazelton, B.C. while intoxicated and shot the woman's dog.

Rebel News previously reported on the issues surrounding the Coastal GasLink pipeline and spoke to a member of Ridsdale's group of male hereditary chiefs who seized their titles from the Wet'suwet'en matriarchs who had endorsed the CGL pipeline.