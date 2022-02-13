What is Myocarditis and what does it have to do with the COVID vaccine in children?

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

As per the Myocarditis Foundation, myocarditis is a “rare disease” that affects thousands of adults and children in the U.S. and around the globe.

It causes “inflammation of the heart muscle which… weakens the heart, creates scar tissue making it work harder to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body. Myocarditis is the third leading cause of sudden death in children and young adults. Due to the fact that myocarditis was previously rare, information is limited regarding its causes and effective treatments.”

Most commonly, the inflammation is the result of a viral infection, although bacterial infections and exposure to toxins, among other things, can also contribute.

The foundation refers to the global myocarditis incident rate, as per the 2019 Global Burden of Disease study, the “prevalence of myocarditis in 2019 was 712,780 cases or a rate of 9.21 per 100,000.”

The Ontario data shows a much higher incidence rate, especially in 12-17 year old males. I’ve interviewed Kelly Brown who conducts data analysis around this twice on the Rebel News platform (you can see those discussions here and here).

The COVID injectables were authorized by Health Canada to be given to adolescents aged 12–15 on May 5, 2021. Within five weeks, on June 16, SickKids issued this document titled “Reports of Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination as a FAQ for Health Care Providers”.

One week later, on June 24, mainstream media received word that SickKids had been reporting allegedly “rare” instances of heart inflammation after children received their injections.

Then, on August 6, SickKids released an entire booklet titled “Myocarditis and Pericarditis After mRNA Covid Vaccination in Children: Interim Guidance”.

Included in that booklet, on page 10, they provide an algorithm to reference in managing this phenomenon — IN CHILDREN — children who are at statistically zero risk of severe outcome from natural COVID infection!

During the monthly Toronto Board of Health meeting on January 17, 2021, Dr. Ronald Cohn, the CEO of SickKids Hospital, confirms that his hospital opened a myocarditis clinic that plans to study children suffering from this condition for at least a few years (the timestamp is at: 1:32:13–1:35:37).

It is further ascertained that “Myocarditis and pericarditis actually occur far more often after COVID-19 infection than after being vaccinated against COVID-19” on the page titled “COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Children aged 5 to 11.”

In closing the report, I reached out to the media contacts at SickKids to substantiate this claim and their response was unsettling.

Stay tuned as I do a follow up report with Kelly Brown to discuss the studies sourced and what the data contained within them actually does, or does not, show.