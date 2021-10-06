INTERVIEW: Kelly Brown on the risk of myocarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccines

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In this interview I’m featuring Kelly Brown, who has brought forth some shocking data analysis using the raw data made available by Toronto Public Health. On September 27, Brown prepared a presentation to the Board of Health on his findings on the risk of myocarditis associated with the COVID-19 injections, following Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa's recommendation to mandate them for eligible school-aged children.

Brown declined his speaking time due to a reduction in allotment, and posted his findings in video format on Twitter. A mere two days later, the Ontario government advised young males to take the Pfizer injection over Moderna, citing myocarditis concerns.

Shortly after Brown and I spoke, Toronto Public Health released their most recent myocarditis and pericarditis data. The data show an outrageous incidence rate of myocarditis in 12 to 17 year old males post second COVID-19 injection as being 1 in 8,500.

In this story, I also feature the pointed questions posed to Toronto Public Health, and then I share their dreadful response.