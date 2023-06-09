What truly caused the Russia-Ukraine war?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 8, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra played excerpts from a speech delivered in Germany by John Mearsheimer, a renowned scholar at the University of Chicago about the war in Ukraine who had some very contrarian insights.

Mearsheimer challenged the move for Ukraine to forfeit its nuclear weapons in return for protection from the West, suggesting that it left Ukraine vulnerable to Russian aggression.

He also claimed that there is no evidence to support the claim that Putin invaded Ukraine because of imperialist objectives.

“There is no evidence that said that it was feasible, and there’s no evidence that he believed that this is what he was setting out to do… what’s really happening here, is that the West is principally responsible for causing this war. And it’s because the West was bent on turning Ukraine into a Western bull war on Russia’s border.”