What went on during the Emergencies Act Inquiry | DAY 4 RECAP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In February, Justin Trudeau invoked a never-before-used anti-terrorism law called the Emergencies Act to euthanize nearly four weeks of peaceful protests against COVID measures taking place on the streets of Ottawa.

The inquiry’s role is to determine whether or not the use of the Act was necessary and justified. The Act itself calls for an inquiry if it is ever invoked, and the inquiry must investigate if the extraordinary tools of arrest and property seizure were required by the government. It’s also looking to address whether the protest itself rose beyond the level of something like the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when the Canadian government did not invoke the Emergencies Act.

On Tuesday, October 18, current Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who has opposed the convoy from the beginning, testified to some very bizarre events. Much of his testimony was based on suppositions and relied heavily on debunked media lies.

Watson said that the convoy showed “unruly behaviour from these people who come and basically occupy our downtown.”

He also called the truckers nasty, occupiers, and violent, and stated that they came to Ottawa to "disrupt our quality of life."

After Watson’s anecdote-infested testimony, Rebel News spoke to the convoy organizers’ lawyer Keith Wilson, asking his thoughts on what we saw from the commission on Tuesday.

Then, Jim Watson couldn’t just leave the building without scrutiny, certainly not after the testimony he gave, which is why Rebel News asked him questions twice, despite his unwillingness to engage.

This isn’t the first time Watson was unwilling to engage with the opposite side. We saw during the convoy that he did not want to have discussions with truckers, saying they are incapable of having rational discussions.

WATCH: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson REFUSES to comment on why claims he made during the Emergencies Act inquiry don't corroborate evidence presented to the commission on Oct. 17.



Instead, he walks away.



MORE: https://t.co/YpdRcagab4 pic.twitter.com/GivH3ztx5U — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) October 18, 2022

Finally Kim Ayotte, the emergency services manager from the city of Ottawa, gave a testimony that directly contradicted the hysterical testimony given by councillors Mathie Fleury and Catherine McKenney about the convoy blocking emergency services vehicles.

To stay informed with everything that’s going on involving the public inquiry, and to support our independent journalism, you can head-onto TruckerCommission.com.