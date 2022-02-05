What's Ottawa been like for the past week? Embedded Rebel Lincoln Jay explains

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay has been in Ottawa since the Freedom Convoy arrived in the nation's capital. Having been in the city since things began, Lincoln has perhaps one of the best perspectives to accurately portray just what the protest has been like since it began last week.

Joining Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lincoln told Ezra about what he's seen since the convoy rolled into Ottawa.

Speaking about police in the city being reluctant to use force to remove the demonstration, Lincoln told Ezra: