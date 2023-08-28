Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott acquitted after being accused of breaking Covid-19 public health orders

Chris Scott was acquitted on Monday after facing the wrath of Alberta's law enforcement for refusing to close his diner despite COVID-19 public health restrictions being imposed.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 28, 2023
  • News Analysis
Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott acquitted after being accused of breaking COVID-19 public health order
Facebook/Whistle Stop Cafe
Remove Ads

A Red Deer judge acquitted Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott on Monday after he was accused of breaching pandemic-era public health orders by continuing to serve customers at his diner.

According to reporting by the CBC, the decision was made due to the recent ruling that found that COVID-19 public health orders were enacted in a manner that did not adhere to Alberta's Public Health Act.

The courtroom reportedly erupted in cheers after the ruling was announced, as many of Scott's supporters were present in anticipation of the likely acquittal.

Chris Scott was charged in 2021 after health inspectors made repeated visits to his establishment and warned him that he was violating public health orders by continuing to serve customers at his diner.

He was then arrested on May 8, 2021 at a demonstration that was being held not far from his restaurant. The protest was allegedly in violation of an injunction order from Alberta Health Services.

Scott's lawyer, Chad Williamson, spoke to Rebel News about the ruling saying, "This is a massive win for liberty and the rule of law in the province of Alberta. Since day one, Chris and his defence team have taken the position that the COVID mandates were not lawful. Today, we were vindicated."

Alberta Canada Whistle Stop Cafe The Democracy Fund News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.