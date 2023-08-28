Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott acquitted after being accused of breaking Covid-19 public health orders

Facebook/Whistle Stop Cafe

A Red Deer judge acquitted Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott on Monday after he was accused of breaching pandemic-era public health orders by continuing to serve customers at his diner.

According to reporting by the CBC, the decision was made due to the recent ruling that found that COVID-19 public health orders were enacted in a manner that did not adhere to Alberta's Public Health Act.

Chad Williamson of Williamson Law has handled 150 of our Fight The Fines cases and is now expecting to secure victories and avoid convictions for every single COVID-19-related client he has represented (150-0).



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/fPSOMwRChG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 25, 2023

The courtroom reportedly erupted in cheers after the ruling was announced, as many of Scott's supporters were present in anticipation of the likely acquittal.

WATCH: Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott joined @ezralevant to discuss his ongoing legal battle surrounding his refusal to close his business according to public health orders during the pandemic.https://t.co/pSVabzpLNO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 14, 2023

Chris Scott was charged in 2021 after health inspectors made repeated visits to his establishment and warned him that he was violating public health orders by continuing to serve customers at his diner.

WATCH: Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe says he will remain open despite a judge ruling that he must shut down



FULL STORY: https://t.co/3S3KgkfmUF pic.twitter.com/l7DRewzVpU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2021

He was then arrested on May 8, 2021 at a demonstration that was being held not far from his restaurant. The protest was allegedly in violation of an injunction order from Alberta Health Services.

Scott's lawyer, Chad Williamson, spoke to Rebel News about the ruling saying, "This is a massive win for liberty and the rule of law in the province of Alberta. Since day one, Chris and his defence team have taken the position that the COVID mandates were not lawful. Today, we were vindicated."