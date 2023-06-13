White House bans trans influencer Rose Montoya following lewd display at Pride party

Twitter

In a move spurred by a shocking display at President Biden's Pride celebration, the White House has declared trans influencer, Rose Montoya, unwelcome at future events, criticizing his actions as "inappropriate and disrespectful."

The announcement comes on the heels of a viral video featuring Montoya provocatively flashing his surgically augmented chest after his encounter with President Biden at the Saturday Pride party held on the South Lawn, the New York Post reported.

The president who promised to bring “decency back” to the White House. Take it in. pic.twitter.com/lD51ip8G48 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 13, 2023

In a Tuesday statement to The Post, a White House spokesperson stressed Montoya's conduct not only breached basic decorum but also was out of sync with the spirit of the LGBTQI+ family celebration event, attended by hundreds of guests. "Such conduct will not be tolerated at future White House gatherings," the spokesperson remarked.

Montoya, a polyamorous model and trans rights advocate hailing from rural Idaho, hasn't yet responded to requests for an interview.

The 27-year-old shared his encounter with the president and first lady Jill Biden via a rapidly-edited Instagram clip. As the video shows his greeting President Biden with a handshake, she says, "It is an honor. Trans rights are human rights." Moments later, the scene shifts to his standing amidst two shirtless men, provocatively baring his chest in front of the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue address.

Despite criticism, Montoya defended his actions on social media, insisting she didn't break any Washington, D.C., laws.