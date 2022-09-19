Why are freedom rallies still taking place? Calgary protesters respond

E-transfer (Canada):

PETITION: No ArriveCan App The ArriveCan app is a seizure of personal information by the government — it must be stopped!

On September 17, 2022 the World Wide Freedom rally took place in various large cities stretching across the globe.

Freedom fighters gathered in Calgary, Alberta protested in front of Calgary's very own city hall to continue showing up as a united front to take a stand against the remainder of the COVID-19 restrictions still affecting travel, personal finances, work, and other issues.

In addition to these restrictions, I also asked folks questions relating to our current United Conservative Party leadership race which will determine who will replace Jason Kenney, Alberta's current premier in the election to come.

Moreover, with Trudeau's failing ArriveCAN apps creating a continuous hindrance for travellers both foreign and domestic, I wanted to see how Albertans feel about this government app. Should we scrap this government-funded excuse to track Canadians and foreign travellers? This app is allegedly a seizure of personal information by the government, which should be protected under Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

