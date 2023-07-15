Why Canadians Should Worry About Toronto's New Mayor, Olivia Chow
Sheila Gunn Reid interviews Rebel Mission Specialist, David "The Menzoid" Menzies
Olivia Chow, a far-left radical and widow of former NDP leader Jack Layton was just sworn in as the replacement to scandal-plagued outgoing mayor, John Tory.
And it's already bizarre.
Meanwhile at Olivia Chow's swearing-in ceremony as the new mayor of Toronto.— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) July 12, 2023
Everything is totally normal... pic.twitter.com/4a12jCJZXI
A serious housing affordability crisis is crippling the city, yet Chow is already making a mockery of the office with her spectacle of a swearing-in ceremony.
And that's not all. Chow is now accused of benefiting from foreign influence to propel her to the mayor's chair.
New evidence indicates that Olivia Chow was not only apprised of the CCP-linked efforts, but that her team welcomed the assistance in her successful bid to replace outgoing Toronto mayor, John Tory.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 11, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/0bfXzfCoIO pic.twitter.com/fiHW28hbyc
With so many bad ideas being born of Toronto municipal politics and being loosed on the rest of us, Canadians should have a worried eye on the centre of the Canadian universe.
Remember how the gang violence in Toronto gave way to a gun grab on the rest of us?
Rebel News mission specialist David Menzies is joining me tonight to discuss Toronto's new mayor and his take on woke pop culture.
