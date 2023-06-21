Why did Trudeau meet with the Chinese police station boss?

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

“110 Overseas: Transnational Policing Gone Wild,” a report released by Safeguard Defenders last September, identified a transnational policing scheme run by the Chinese Communist Party that persuaded overseas Chinese “fugitives” to “voluntarily” return to China to face prosecution using threats and intimidation tactics.

A new report states China is carrying out illegal, transnational police operations across several continents, targeting overseas critics of the CCP for harassment, and threatening their families back home while using "persuasion" to prosecute dissidents.https://t.co/lzkAhRO728 — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) September 17, 2022

A follow-up report by the international human rights organization Safeguard Defenders has found two additional overseas police stations run by Chinese authorities operating in Canada.



Full report: https://t.co/HT9xyjDWpJ https://t.co/5lWqkUwyog pic.twitter.com/h93VuupDbp — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) December 5, 2022

The stations, also now known as the “110 Overseas” (海外110报警服务站), were identified as tools used to carry out an intimidation campaign.

Three at the time were identified in Toronto, Canada. Since then, according to committee testimony by RCMP Assistant Commissioner Mark Flynn, that number could be as many as eight. Two new stations recently identified in Quebec are under RCMP investigation: Service a la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montreal and Centre Sino-Quebec de la Rive-Sud.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Mark Flynn confirms in committee that the force is actively investigating and taking action against “seven… possibly eight” overseas “Chinese police stations” in Canada. pic.twitter.com/WhGVE8Veo2 — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 13, 2023

Although not much is known about the activities carried out by these police stations, some operate as immigration centres, others, as hometown community associations. The director of the two Montreal area stations, Xixi Li, an Ottawa city councillor, denied any wrongdoing, claiming that there is “no connection” between her organizations to the Chinese Communist Party.

A 2017 article from China News Network contradicts her denials.

Xixi Li, a city councillor and administrator of the Chinese police stations, has said there is no connection to the Chinese Communist Party.



Why then did she sign an agreement in Beijing with ￼Qiu Yuanping (裘援平), Director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office?



Credit:… https://t.co/nA4ma0EOgA pic.twitter.com/igdof3OLnV — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) May 29, 2023

According to the report, Xixi Li attended a Changsha, China ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on “Overseas Chinese Support Centres” with Qiu Yuanping, director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office (OCAO) of the State Council. OACO was restructured in 2018 and now falls under the umbrella of the United Front Work Department (中共中央统一战线工作部). Xixi Li is described as the overseas representative in Montreal.

Xixi Li, a city councillor and administrator of the Chinese police stations, has said there is no connection to the Chinese Communist Party.



Why then did she sign an agreement in Beijing with ￼Qiu Yuanping (裘援平), Director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office?



Credit:… https://t.co/nA4ma0EOgA pic.twitter.com/igdof3OLnV — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) May 29, 2023

The article reads that the overseas station initiative was introduced by the State Council in 2014 and details how clients can scan a QR code using QiaoBao (a Chinese application) to have their information linked to central data centres.

Another article contains a speech by Xixi Li wherein she notes that the work of the “Overseas Chinese Support Centre cannot be achieved without the guidance of the OCAO and Consulate General in Montreal, and the support of the three Canadian organizations,” which also translates into “three levels of government.” A ceremony inaugurating the centre was held during Premier Li Keqiang’s historic visit to Canada in 2016, with a delegation from the OCAO visiting the centre to “give guidance in person” led by Director Qiu Yanping.

Chinese-state delegates in Canada do not typically travel alone throughout the country, or without the knowledge of the federal government.

Marco. In this article, Xixi Li clearly states she set up the alleged “Chinese police stations” with the grace of government officials in coordination with the OCAO of the Chinese Communist Party (United Front).



You promoted them.



You didn’t know they were working for China? https://t.co/gJcCSeqyPN pic.twitter.com/SHTb14cMlb — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) May 31, 2023

This points to a direct connection to the Chinese Communist Party, and raises serious privacy and ethical concerns, suggesting cooperation between the centres and government.

Both centres received Canadian government funding and promotion by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, who recently falsely claimed the centres were closed by the RCMP (they were not).

Group suspected of hosting Chinese 'police station' received up to $200,000 in federal funding https://t.co/rsCE6sqbsf — National Post (@nationalpost) May 18, 2023

A post by Mendicino in 2021 said that he had “a very productive meeting” with the centre (the Centre Sino-Quebec) which is now at the centre of an RCMP investigation.

So, here's me searching on Marco's account since he's being put in charge of "launching consultations" in order to create the foreign agent registry and I see him tweeting about this organization, Centre Sino Qc in PQ. So I go to the account and it's closed, locked and cleaned… pic.twitter.com/PjFrc0w7sG — Laura Love (@Panopticonomy) March 8, 2023

Further investigation of the organization’s social media also shows that the centre hosted meetings with several Liberal Members of Parliament – most notably with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself.

And there is the whole Liberal gang - including Justin Trudeau - on the Facebook page of one of the Chinese police stations currently under RCMP investigation. How lovely. pic.twitter.com/nzios0T3FH — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) March 9, 2023

There are hundreds of official immigration centres in Canada not affiliated with the CCP, making the "productive meetings" with senior Liberals at this particular centre unnecessary and suspicious.

And there is the whole Liberal gang - including Justin Trudeau - on the Facebook page of one of the Chinese police stations currently under RCMP investigation. How lovely. pic.twitter.com/nzios0T3FH — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) March 9, 2023

While the criminal investigation continues, Liberal politicians continue to avoid scrutiny on the stations, despite evidence amassing the Liberals know more about the stations than they are letting on.

In the meantime, the RCMP has created a new phone line and urged any Chinese Canadians who a suspected overseas police station has victimized to come forward and call 514-939-8301.