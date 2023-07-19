Windsor public school teacher rips Muslim students for skipping Pride day

Google Maps

A teacher in Windsor, Ontario, chastised a group of Muslim students for not attending a Pride celebration day, describing the action as “disgusting” and “an incredible show of hatred.”

An audio recording of the incident was obtained by True North and was shared on social media by Élie Cantin-Nantel.

EXCLUSIVE: An elementary teacher in Windsor, Ontario berated Muslim students for skipping LGBTQ pride day, telling them their abstention was “disgusting” and “an incredible show of hatred” that makes her not want to be their educator. Recording obtained by @TrueNorthCentre. pic.twitter.com/T7jhFfLHvN — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) July 19, 2023

“We as a staff here at Northwood were incredibly hurt by the statement you made yesterday,” the unidentified teacher tells students after they declined to show up for the school's Pride event. “You need to understand how hurt and disappointed we are in those actions. And take that home to your parents.”

In June, Life Site News reported that a large share of students at Northwood Public School in Windsor stayed home in protest of Pride Month.

“For instance, we’ve heard from local parents that Windsor, Ontario’s Northwood Public School saw 600 out of its 800 students stay home on June 1st. That’s a staggering 75% walk-out,” Campaign Life Coalition’s director of political operations Jack Fonseca told Life Site.

An LGBTQ advocate told CBC they were shocked at the participation in the area.

"Leave the kids alone!"



Large protest of concerned Muslim parents in Ottawa march against LGBTQ gender ideology in schools.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/CDi95ZBkYD. pic.twitter.com/0KCoLif5uH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 24, 2023

At one point in the teacher's tirade, she remarks how Pride-themed decorations now adorned the school as a response to the students' protest. “All the rainbows you see around the school was because very few people came yesterday and the teachers are angry,” the teacher said.

A similar outburst from a teacher occurred in Edmonton, Alberta, also in June during Pride Month.

“You are out to lunch if you think it's acceptable not to show up because… Pride activities are going on at school,” said the Edmonton teacher, Rebel News reported.

Meanwhile, protests against Pride events and gender ideology have grown across the country, including Muslim-led protests in Ottawa and Calgary.

“Our diversity and sense of belonging at Northwood enriches and daily experiences,” said a statement from the school's principal, Dustin O’Neal, which was obtained by True North. O'Neal pledged to “visit the classrooms of those students who were impacted by these comments and offering an apology and support to those who need or request it.”