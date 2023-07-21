Woman sounds the alarm about gender-confusing anatomy lessons taught in BC schools

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming!

In today’s report, I interview a BC woman who refuses to be silenced after she feels the Island Sexual Health Society tried to intimidate her into removing information detailing some of the gender-confusing language they use for children learning sexual education.

Bates became aware of the concerning language after an individual, who prefers to remain anonymous, shared an email received by parents whose children attend Cordova Bay Elementary in Victoria. The email, which was sent out at the end of April, informed parents that grade 4 and 5 students at the school would be participating in a “sexual health and relationships” presentation, which took place on May 30th.

Another example of the radical rainbow agenda tainting public education



The Island Sexual Health Society thinks using unscientific “gender inclusive” language like “a person with outside genitals” is appropriate for teaching human anatomy.



Of particular concern to Bates was the ambiguous language that would be intentionally used during the Island Sexual Health presentations during discussions about the human body. Instead of clearly explaining the differences between male and female anatomy, the kids would be taught about reproductive systems with “gender-inclusive language,” which includes blurring which sex has which body part ie. referring to a male as “a person with outside genitals.”

Bates, who is a mother, former doula of 20 years, a former relationship and intimacy coach, and now works with children with special needs was shocked to learn that a public school would allow such anti-scientific and exclusive terms to be used to teach children biology.

In a post on her personal Facebook which shared a screenshot of the email but did not disclose any personal information about the schools' students or teachers, Bates wrote:

We progressed in the 70’s to a place where we finally recognized all of a woman’s outer genitalia. Prior to that medical texts were purposely wrong for a long time, leaving a part out because its purpose as far as they could tell was for pleasure only and men didn’t have a part that’s only purpose was similar. Now in our progress and modern approach to sexuality, we are teaching kids outer genitalia is just a male phenomenon without using the word male. Men & women have outer or “outside” genitalia. #MakeItMakeSense

Even more shocking for Bates is how weeks later she received an email from Island Sexual Health telling her to remove the contents of her post accusing her of breaching privacy regarding the public schools' communications. The organization's Coordinator of Education Services, Jennifer Gibson wrote in the email to Bates:

This posting was done without the permission of our organization, the school or the school district. This letter was sent as private correspondence between the school and class parents. It is our understanding through conversation with school officials and your public comments as an author on this post that you are not a class parent. If you did not receive this letter directly from the school as a class parent, you are not privy to this letter nor to posting it on a public forum. This posting constitutes a privacy breach and we request that you remove this posting immediately to amend this breach.

According to Island Sexual Health’s website, the society began as an extension of planned parenthood and now prides itself on offering sexual health care and "affirming" workshops and youth training. The society also says it “fully supports the SOGI inclusive education initiatives”. Such infinitives include the sexual education resources that show sexually explicit images and graphically detailed sex acts that are being pushed to be normalized in BC schools.

Bates, who refuses to be silenced about raising her concerns about this issue, says she reached out to Island Sexual Health to have them elaborate on what law exactly they have accused her of breaching but says she received no answer. Rebel News also reached out to the society for comment and received no response.

If you appreciate that Rebel News covers matters related to the sexual indoctrination of children occurring in taxpayer-funded facilities, you can donate to help cover the costs of this journalism and read more reports like this at StopClassroomGrooming.com.