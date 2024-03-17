Women's rights campaigner follows through on threat to sue Victorian Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader John Pesutto braces for a second defamation lawsuit as his leadership is under threat.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 17, 2024
  • News
British women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen announced plans to follow through with legal action against John Pesutto following remarks made on 3AW radio.

This development adds to the existing turmoil within the Liberal Party, with concerns mounting over Pesutto's ability to lead amidst legal distractions.

Keen's legal challenge is linked to her attendance at a rally where Nationalist Socialist Network members controversially made Nazi salutes.

The notice of defamation, floated in September last year, alleges that statements made by Pesutto and his team were "grossly misconceived, wilfully vexatious, and wretchedly false."

Keen's legal team asserts that her rally, 'Let Women Speak', was aimed at promoting biological-sex-based rights, distancing her from extremist affiliations.

The notice further criticises the handling of the motion to expel Moira Deeming from the Liberal Party, citing damage to Keen's reputation.

Keen expresses willingness for mediation but urges swift resolution from the Liberal leadership to avoid prolonged legal battles.

  • By Avi Yemini

