World Economic Elites & COVID Influencers

This episode originally aired on June 3, 2022.

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, the 2022 edition of the World Economic Forum is over and done with. We had a huge team of Rebel News reporters covering this gathering, and one of those reporters, Lewis Brackpool, will join me to offer his thoughts on this elitist conference.

Say, did you know that the federal government used taxpayer dollars to pay “influencers” to convince citizens to comply with the COVID lockdowns? Did you know that the government is being secretive about this scheme? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty details.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about our story regarding Rob Stocki, a retired Ottawa police officer, who recently found out that he had his phone wiretapped by law enforcement. And why was that you ask? Great question. No reason was given for the wiretapping, but Rob suspects his so-called “crime” was taking part in the freedom convoy that descended upon Ottawa in late January. Unbelievable…

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…