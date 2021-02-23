Zero cases of flu found in England so far in 2021

Not a single case of the flu has been detected in England so far in 2021 according to public health officials, despite thousands of swabs being tested each week.

A report from the Independent states that despite analyzing some 685,243 samples since the first week of January, Public Health England has not found a single case of influenza. The week leading up to the New Year returned one positive result.

“The decrease in flu cases this year is likely due to changes in our behaviour, such as social distancing, face coverings and handwashing, as well as the reduction in international travel,” Public Health England's head of flu Dr. Vanessa Saliba told the Independent.

Saliba also pointed towards the United Kingdom's flu vaccine programme as being highly successful, with record numbers of individuals over the age of 65 taking the jab, as well as two- and three-year olds and healthcare workers.

Further data pointed toward a dip well below the five-year average for influenza that would normally be seen during this time of the year.