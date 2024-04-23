BREAKING: Charges dismissed against Tommy Robinson!
Sheila Gunn Reid is reporting live from the courtroom in London, England, where a judge has just dismissed all charges against Tommy Robinson.
AP Photo/Tim Ireland
The judge in Tommy Robinson's trial in London, England has just dismissed all charges, declaring that the dispersal order issued against him was not lawful.
Judge is not satisfied the dispersal order was lawful.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 23, 2024
charges dismissed against Tommy Robinson!
Check back here soon for more details as the judge reads his decision, and we get a reaction from Tommy.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.