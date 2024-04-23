BREAKING: Charges dismissed against Tommy Robinson!

AP Photo/Tim Ireland

The judge in Tommy Robinson's trial in London, England has just dismissed all charges, declaring that the dispersal order issued against him was not lawful.

Judge is not satisfied the dispersal order was lawful.



charges dismissed against Tommy Robinson! — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 23, 2024

Check back here soon for more details as the judge reads his decision, and we get a reaction from Tommy.