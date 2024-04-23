BREAKING: Charges dismissed against Tommy Robinson!

Sheila Gunn Reid is reporting live from the courtroom in London, England, where a judge has just dismissed all charges against Tommy Robinson.

  • Rebel News
  • April 23, 2024
  • News
AP Photo/Tim Ireland
The judge in Tommy Robinson's trial in London, England has just dismissed all charges, declaring that the dispersal order issued against him was not lawful.

Check back here soon for more details as the judge reads his decision, and we get a reaction from Tommy.

Tommy Robinson United Kingdom news
