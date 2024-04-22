Tommy Robinson faces prosecution for daring to go into London

  • April 22, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, Ezra covers the trial of Tommy Robinson, who faces prosecution for reporting the news in London.

Anti-Semitic rallies continue to ravage the streets of London, and leading universities, Jews and skeptical journalists are the ones being censured.

Robinson went to a march against anti-Semitism months prior only to be arrested by two dozen officers.

On Monday, a Sky News reporter attempted to ambush the independent reporter on his way to trial. She failed to surmise the facts.

"What was my alleged offence?" he asked the reporter. "She replied: "I'm bored now." 

Rebel News flew to London to cover Robinson's trial, where the publication interviewed the accused during a lunch recess.

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid on Tommy Robinson's pivotal London trial.

