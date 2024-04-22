Tommy Robinson faces prosecution for daring to go into London

Tonight, Ezra covers the trial of Tommy Robinson, who faces prosecution for reporting the news in London.

Anti-Semitic rallies continue to ravage the streets of London, and leading universities, Jews and skeptical journalists are the ones being censured.

Robinson went to a march against anti-Semitism months prior only to be arrested by two dozen officers.

Tommy Robinson is interviewed by a Sky News reporter before entering court for a trial over his ban from London, stemming from a 2023 pro-Israel rally.



Tommy asks the Sky reporter point blank: "what was my alleged offence?" Her reaction is priceless.https://t.co/EeSYmGzUP0 pic.twitter.com/MOyDiCcRN5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

On Monday, a Sky News reporter attempted to ambush the independent reporter on his way to trial. She failed to surmise the facts.

"What was my alleged offence?" he asked the reporter. "She replied: "I'm bored now."

Rebel News flew to London to cover Robinson's trial, where the publication interviewed the accused during a lunch recess.

Sheila Gunn Reid interviews Tommy Robinson during the lunch break of his trial. Police doctoring documents and perjuring themselves — just another disgraceful day for @metpoliceuk. Follow along at https://t.co/uCsaCG3ekB pic.twitter.com/f2FoBrrsOR — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 22, 2024

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid on Tommy Robinson's pivotal London trial.