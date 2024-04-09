10 federal prisoners have been euthanized using MAID

The ministry wrote that Correctional Service Canada is 'responsive to the needs of offenders, including quality and compassionate palliative and end-of-life care.'

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) informed Parliament that there were 37 requests made to access Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, with 10 resulting in deaths.

The information regarding the deaths of federally incarcerated prisoners was disclosed through an inquiry to the Public Safety Ministry initiated by Ontario Conservative MP Doug Shipley.

"CSC is responsive to the needs of offenders, including quality and compassionate palliative and end-of-life care," wrote the ministry.

In June 2016, the Parliament of Canada passed federal legislation that permits eligible adults in Canada to request medical assistance in dying. The practice was restricted to individuals who were terminally ill and whose deaths were foreseeable.

As of March 2021, the MAID program was expanded to include those suffering from "grievous and irremediable" conditions, making them eligible.

The MAID program was set to grow once more in March 2024 to include those whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. After public outcry, the proposed expansion was delayed until March 2027.

According to the CSC response to Shipley's inquiry:

As of February 13, 2024, the total number of requests that CSC has received since the implementation of the legislation was 37, of which 10 eligible individuals received MAID.

Furthermore, of the individuals who received MAID, nine received it in external facilities, and one received it within a correctional facility at the individual’s request.

Health professionals outside Correctional Service Canada carried out the euthanizations.

