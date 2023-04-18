19% of Australians may skip Voice to Parliament referendum

Latest polling has found that 19 per cent of Australians may decide not vote at all on the Voice to Parliament referendum, despite the possibility of a fine

The poll, published in Nine newspapers, revealed that millions of people have not yet made up their minds about whether or not they will support the proposal to create a race-based body within the constitution.

About 10 per cent of respondents said they would be unlikely to vote at all and another nine per cent said they were unsure if they would vote.

But when voters were given only the options of voting “yes” or “no”, a majority said they would support the Voice.

Fifty-eight per cent of people said "yes" while 42 per cent said "no".

The result concurs with other polls that point to a “yes” vote majority if the referendum was held now.

To succeed, the referendum needs to receive a majority of voters at a national level as well as a majority of votes in a majority of states - four of six.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that the vote would be held at some point in October or November this year.

The Australian Electoral Commission has warned voters that they could receive a fine if they fail to participate.