'1 Million March 4 Children' protest in Montreal faces huge counter-protest

On Wednesday, September 20, the “1 Million March for Children” was held across the nation. This demonstration occurred in major cities throughout the country, providing parents and their allies with the opportunity to voice their discontent concerning the indoctrination of children in schools.

The protesters demanded the removal of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) program, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.

In response to this significant event, some far-left groups, along with prominent unions like the CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) and the AFPC (Public Service Alliance of Canada), as well as education unions and others, prepared to counter what they labelled as a "hate" protest. They accused participants in the 1 Million March for Children of being far-right conservatives, branding them as homophobic, transphobic, racist and intolerant.

"They are fundamentally racist, they are fundamentally anti-union, they are fundamentally transphobic, and it's just a matter of time before they come to us."



Unions are mobilizing in an attempt to disrupt the " 1 Million March 4 Children". pic.twitter.com/GXldRFzQ4W — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 19, 2023

WATCH: Massive police presence in Montreal for the 1 Million March 4 Children.



There is a large crowd of protesters and counter-protesters. https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/OaHenEmax9 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

The demonstration, which was initially scheduled for 9 a.m. in front of Premier François Legault's office, had to be relocated due to counter-protesters occupying the area as early as 8 a.m.

A substantial police presence was on hand to separate the two groups of protesters. On one side, chants of "Leave our kids alone" could be heard, while on the other side, "Far-right gangsters" was the response. Tensions ran high among the demonstrators.

“FAR-RIGHT GANSTERS”



Counter-protesters are shouting 'SHAME' and 'FAR-RIGHT GANGSTERS' at the 1 Million March 4 Children."https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/JijpYbCtRY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

The march, originally set to commence around 11 a.m., was delayed. Counter-protesters, initially blocking one side of the street, later obstructed the other entrance to surround the marchers. Numerous altercations erupted between the two groups, including some involving the media present.

My Rebel News cameraman, Guillaume Roy, was sprayed with metal paint by an Antifa member among the counter-protesters. Shortly after, I was also assaulted. But thanks to our security, my phone was recovered.

MONTREAL NOW:



So-called "Anti-fascists" using fascist-like tactics to attack journalists.



Guillaume's camera was sprayed with primer paint, and I was assaulted at the 1 million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/H1gxS8huPf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

Individuals on the scene explained that there was no hatred toward the LGBTQ+ community and that their message aimed to end the indoctrination of children with nonsensical ideologies. They directed their message toward the school system and the government.

Nevertheless, several individuals from the far-left were willing to go to great lengths to discredit these protesters. Some left-wing provocateurs even infiltrated the crowd to incite incidents in front of national media cameras to capture these interactions.

WATCH: Far-Left counter protester went into the crowd of the #1MillionMarch4 Children to provoke the Muslim parents in front of the corporate media camera.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/GWOmoi9OIX — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

Around noon, the march finally commenced, heading toward the Atwater neighbourhood in Montreal. Some bystanders in the streets of Montreal, primarily near universities and colleges, mocked the demonstration by giving thumbs down to further provoke.

https://twitter.com/ThevoiceAlexa/status/1704538695934648557?s=20

The remainder of the march proceeded without major incidents, and the day eventually regained its calm.