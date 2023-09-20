LIVE VIDEO UPDATES: '1 Million March 4 Children' Canada-wide protest against gender ideology covered by Rebels across the country

millionmarch4children.squarespace.com

TODAY, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, parents who are against gender indoctrination in schools have organized a WALKOUT in several schools and protests in cities across Canada.

The movement, known as the 1 Million March 4 Children, organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, aims to unite citizens and stand together in support of impressionable students.

Rebel journalists from across the country are heading into the field where major cities are hosting marches and protests!

Chief reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid in Saskatchewan!

Drea Humphrey in British Columbia!

Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard in Calgary, Alberta!

Mission specialist, David Menzies and Videographer, Mauricio in Toronto, Ontario!

Lincoln Jay, Robert Kraychik, Chief Documentarian,Kian Simone and Rebel Commander Ezra Levant in Ottawa!

Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy in Montreal, Quebec!

And Efron Monsanto in Hamilton, Ontario!

Please see all our LIVE footage that is being released through-out the day below:

Some shouting matches are erupting as counter-protesters clash with the #1MillionMarch4Chidren as it proceeds through Calgary.https://t.co/QprPAuTaTb #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/pQ4ovoRTTk — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023

Queen’s Park Toronto — Tensions begin to rise between the two groups of protesters at the #1millionMarch.



Counter-protesters call religious demonstrations “demonic”.https://t.co/Z5tllc58tu #1MillionMarch4Chidren. pic.twitter.com/2mcfnPN3xg — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 20, 2023

The bulk of the #1MillionMarch4Chidren protestors in @cityofcoquitlam BC have just arrived at Coquitlam city hall.



It’s hard to gauge but they by far outweigh the counter protestors who arrived earlier to take “up their space.”

Live updates at all day at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/kzkB8P5Enm — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

MUST WATCH:



A Montreal citizen mocked the protest by giving it a THUMBS DOWN, and was later removed by the police.



1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/161CVTW1jY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

"Respect our Values, Respect our Children"



The 1 Million March 4 Children just started in Montreal , protesters are shouting together their demands.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/w2UleG0OED — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

Tons of honking in support of the #1MillionMarch4Children as they protest on the schoolboard's sidewalk.



They are taking a stand to defend kids from gender indoctrination in schools.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for the full report soon! pic.twitter.com/axz0wRHO91 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Happening now in Regina:



If you listen to the flailing union activists, these are "white supremacist bigots" standing against the poison of gender theory in Canadian classrooms. https://t.co/DilVUi0DW1 pic.twitter.com/E9tW765Ujt — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023

Far-left counter protester screams in a Hamilton police officer's face for creating a police line between them and the #1MillionMarch4Children.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 for more. pic.twitter.com/fMwqDIHAUP — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Happening now in Regina:



Hundreds of parents are gathered on the legislature lawn. So far no white supremacists, just people from all backgrounds standing together for the little ones. https://t.co/gkN4GCEnEP pic.twitter.com/uJjCjMY2bm — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023

Rebel News is covering the #1MillionMarch4Chidren

in cities across Canada as parents affirm their rights as the primary educators of their children.



Stay tuned here for live updates from Calgary.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/dzhYW3qfiT — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023

WATCH: Massive police presence in Montreal for the 1 Million March 4 Children.



There is a large crowd of protesters and counter-protesters. https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/OaHenEmax9 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

MONTREAL NOW:



"Anti-fascists" using fascist-like tactics to attack journalists.



Guillaume's camera was sprayed with primer paint, and I was assaulted at the 1 million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/f2HeeHFqg0 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

MONTREAL NOW:



A counter-protester at the 1 Million March 4 Children is wearing a blazer with a NAZI sign.



Mainstream media was next to him.



Will this appear in the news?https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/A9HHnonshO — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

MONTREAL NOW:



"I want to send a message to the education system that we don't agree with the way of teaching our kids."



A woman at the 1 Million March 4 Children expresses her discontent.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/TahFz6aimL — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

On the North side of Queen’s Park demonstrations, speakers against indoctrination emphasize they are not ‘bigoted’ like the mainstream media paints them.



“We love our neighbours”. https://t.co/CmcpZ6TqiV pic.twitter.com/9SoHOgpxTy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 20, 2023

Mounted unit has arrived here in Ottawa for the million man march. What do they plan on doing this year?https://t.co/zlZJJko8eU pic.twitter.com/veE1pjFRIF — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 20, 2023

Some counter-protesters are fully masked in the crowd, and they keep pushing the police line toward the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/dSbScpLC9Q — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Counter protestors with union flags have arrived to the million man march for children’s rights. Crazy scene here in Ottawa.



More at https://t.co/zlZJJko8eU pic.twitter.com/jsnD4KgEmz — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 20, 2023

“LEAVE US ALONE”



Children are shouting together at the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U



*Parental consent received. pic.twitter.com/KBPLO8XjhI — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

Happening now in Cobourg, ON



Small towns are showing up for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren https://t.co/kAiUTYZFC8 pic.twitter.com/cWR0q0KRQn — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 20, 2023

Here at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board where protesters against gender ideology in schools for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren are gathered.



Masked up Union counter protesters are nearby.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for all our updates and full reports coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cVI2fZaT4x — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

“LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE”.



People are coming together at Parliament Hill for the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/ekXHmM4Y6s — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

“FAR-RIGHT GANSTERS”



Counter-protesters are shouting 'SHAME' and 'FAR-RIGHT GANGSTERS' at the 1 Million March 4 Children."https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/JijpYbCtRY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

Josh Alexander has arrived in Ottawa for the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/q9CsEjsUKN — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: People in Ottawa are gathered for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren



Canadians are here to protect children from indoctrination and sexualization.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/DsU0SAmnhh — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

On one side of Laurier Avenue, an Antifa poster “warning” Ottawa about Josh Alexander.



On the other side of Laurier Avenue, Josh Alexander himself.



I can’t say I wasn’t warned!#1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/elFQ3KB3aa — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

A mother shares with us the reason why she is protesting against indoctrination and sexualization of children in schools at the 1 Million March 4 Children in Ottawa.



“We come here to fight for our kids rights”. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/DjQIA7jSBM — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

People are starting to show up at Parliament Hill in Ottawa for the 1 Million March 4 Children. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/sR27PFhVP5 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

Jill explains why she is here in Ottawa at the 1 Million March 4 Children.



“I’m here for my children and my grandchildren that are being indoctrinated in school”.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/KtrJH5KMZg — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

Ottawa Police are patrolling the capital on bicycle in advance of the #1MillionMarch4Children. Rebel News has 14 journalists covering the march in seven cities. For all of our live coverage throughout the day, visit https://t.co/ni6fHhb7CJ pic.twitter.com/tj5wsHB4vj — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Multiple police vans are lined up around the corner from Parliament Hill in Ottawa.



The 1 Million March 4 Children is starting at 9 AM. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/WFmkc7SAap — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

For more information on this movement, please continue reading!

In recent days there has been heavy pushback from Union and Labour leaders who are slandering the protest as “fundamentally racist and transphobic” along with accusations of being “bigoted” and "hateful."

“Uniting diverse backgrounds and faiths, we share a resolute purpose: advocating for the elimination of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

Anthony Marco, President of Hamilton & District Labour Council went as far as to describe intimidation tactics such as taking photos of parents’ license plates and bringing in ‘seasoned activists’ who are willing to do such a thing in a fascist manner but claim to be anti-fascist.