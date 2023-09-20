LIVE VIDEO UPDATES: '1 Million March 4 Children' Canada-wide protest against gender ideology covered by Rebels across the country

The nationwide protest, organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, a concerned Muslim man who aims to 'protect our children from indoctrination and sexualization' has drawn mixed reactions. Some of the largest union activists in Canada have criticized the protest, while Rebel journalists are on the scene to provide live updates and present the other side of the story.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 20, 2023
  • News Analysis
LIVE VIDEO UPDATES: 1 Million March 4 Children Canada-wide protest against gender ideology covered by Rebels across the country
millionmarch4children.squarespace.com
Remove Ads

TODAY, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, parents who are against gender indoctrination in schools have organized a WALKOUT in several schools and protests in cities across Canada.

The movement, known as the 1 Million March 4 Children, organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, aims to unite citizens and stand together in support of impressionable students.

Rebel journalists from across the country are heading into the field where major cities are hosting marches and protests!

Chief reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid in Saskatchewan!

Drea Humphrey in British Columbia!

Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard in CalgaryAlberta!

Mission specialist, David Menzies and Videographer, Mauricio in Toronto, Ontario!

Lincoln Jay, Robert Kraychik, Chief Documentarian,Kian Simone and Rebel Commander Ezra Levant in Ottawa!

Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy in Montreal, Quebec!

And Efron Monsanto in Hamilton, Ontario!

Please see all our LIVE footage that is being released through-out the day below:

For more information on this movement, please continue reading!

In recent days there has been heavy pushback from Union and Labour leaders who are slandering the protest as “fundamentally racist and transphobic” along with accusations of being “bigoted” and "hateful."

“Uniting diverse backgrounds and faiths, we share a resolute purpose: advocating for the elimination of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

Anthony Marco, President of Hamilton & District Labour Council went as far as to describe intimidation tactics such as taking photos of parents’ license plates and bringing in ‘seasoned activists’ who are willing to do such a thing in a fascist manner but claim to be anti-fascist.

Canada Gender Protect Kids News Analysis Stop Classroom Grooming
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Security Fund
  • By Ezra Levant

JOURNALIST DEFENCE FUND

3022 Donors
Goal: 3000 Donors

Donate
stop_classroom_grooming_ocp_email_redirect
  • By Tamara Ugolini

SEND AN EMAIL!

Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming.

Stop Classroom Grooming!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.