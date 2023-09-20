LIVE VIDEO UPDATES: '1 Million March 4 Children' Canada-wide protest against gender ideology covered by Rebels across the country
The nationwide protest, organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, a concerned Muslim man who aims to 'protect our children from indoctrination and sexualization' has drawn mixed reactions. Some of the largest union activists in Canada have criticized the protest, while Rebel journalists are on the scene to provide live updates and present the other side of the story.
TODAY, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, parents who are against gender indoctrination in schools have organized a WALKOUT in several schools and protests in cities across Canada.
The movement, known as the 1 Million March 4 Children, organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, aims to unite citizens and stand together in support of impressionable students.
Rebel journalists from across the country are heading into the field where major cities are hosting marches and protests!
Chief reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid in Saskatchewan!
Drea Humphrey in British Columbia!
Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard in Calgary, Alberta!
Mission specialist, David Menzies and Videographer, Mauricio in Toronto, Ontario!
Lincoln Jay, Robert Kraychik, Chief Documentarian,Kian Simone and Rebel Commander Ezra Levant in Ottawa!
Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy in Montreal, Quebec!
And Efron Monsanto in Hamilton, Ontario!
Please see all our LIVE footage that is being released through-out the day below:
Some shouting matches are erupting as counter-protesters clash with the #1MillionMarch4Chidren as it proceeds through Calgary.https://t.co/QprPAuTaTb #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/pQ4ovoRTTk— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023
More shots of the #1MillionMarch4Chidren in Calgary.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/jaF3dYG6jo— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023
The #1MillionMarch4Chidren spanning many blocks as it makes it way through downtown Calgary.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/DGKxfy4nie— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023
Queen’s Park Toronto — Tensions begin to rise between the two groups of protesters at the #1millionMarch.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 20, 2023
Counter-protesters call religious demonstrations “demonic”.https://t.co/Z5tllc58tu #1MillionMarch4Chidren. pic.twitter.com/2mcfnPN3xg
The bulk of the #1MillionMarch4Chidren protestors in @cityofcoquitlam BC have just arrived at Coquitlam city hall.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023
It’s hard to gauge but they by far outweigh the counter protestors who arrived earlier to take “up their space.”
Live updates at all day at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/kzkB8P5Enm
Scenes from the Calgary #1MillionMarch4Chidren.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/d1pfkDZBJz— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023
MUST WATCH:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
A Montreal citizen mocked the protest by giving it a THUMBS DOWN, and was later removed by the police.
1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/161CVTW1jY
"Respect our Values, Respect our Children"— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
The 1 Million March 4 Children just started in Montreal , protesters are shouting together their demands.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/w2UleG0OED
Tons of honking in support of the #1MillionMarch4Children as they protest on the schoolboard's sidewalk.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023
They are taking a stand to defend kids from gender indoctrination in schools.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for the full report soon! pic.twitter.com/axz0wRHO91
Happening now in Regina:— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023
If you listen to the flailing union activists, these are "white supremacist bigots" standing against the poison of gender theory in Canadian classrooms. https://t.co/DilVUi0DW1 pic.twitter.com/E9tW765Ujt
Far-left counter protester screams in a Hamilton police officer's face for creating a police line between them and the #1MillionMarch4Children.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 for more. pic.twitter.com/fMwqDIHAUP— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023
Happening now in Regina:— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023
Hundreds of parents are gathered on the legislature lawn. So far no white supremacists, just people from all backgrounds standing together for the little ones. https://t.co/gkN4GCEnEP pic.twitter.com/uJjCjMY2bm
Rebel News is covering the #1MillionMarch4Chidren— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023
in cities across Canada as parents affirm their rights as the primary educators of their children.
Stay tuned here for live updates from Calgary.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/dzhYW3qfiT
WATCH: Massive police presence in Montreal for the 1 Million March 4 Children.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
There is a large crowd of protesters and counter-protesters. https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/OaHenEmax9
MONTREAL NOW:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
"Anti-fascists" using fascist-like tactics to attack journalists.
Guillaume's camera was sprayed with primer paint, and I was assaulted at the 1 million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/f2HeeHFqg0
MONTREAL NOW:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
A counter-protester at the 1 Million March 4 Children is wearing a blazer with a NAZI sign.
Mainstream media was next to him.
Will this appear in the news?https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/A9HHnonshO
MONTREAL NOW:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
"I want to send a message to the education system that we don't agree with the way of teaching our kids."
A woman at the 1 Million March 4 Children expresses her discontent.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/TahFz6aimL
On the North side of Queen’s Park demonstrations, speakers against indoctrination emphasize they are not ‘bigoted’ like the mainstream media paints them.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 20, 2023
“We love our neighbours”. https://t.co/CmcpZ6TqiV pic.twitter.com/9SoHOgpxTy
Mounted unit has arrived here in Ottawa for the million man march. What do they plan on doing this year?https://t.co/zlZJJko8eU pic.twitter.com/veE1pjFRIF— K2 (@kiansimone44) September 20, 2023
Some counter-protesters are fully masked in the crowd, and they keep pushing the police line toward the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/dSbScpLC9Q— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
HAPPENING NOW: Counter protestors with union flags have arrived to the million man march for children’s rights. Crazy scene here in Ottawa.— K2 (@kiansimone44) September 20, 2023
More at https://t.co/zlZJJko8eU pic.twitter.com/jsnD4KgEmz
“LEAVE US ALONE”— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
Children are shouting together at the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U
*Parental consent received. pic.twitter.com/KBPLO8XjhI
Happening now in Cobourg, ON— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 20, 2023
Small towns are showing up for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren https://t.co/kAiUTYZFC8 pic.twitter.com/cWR0q0KRQn
Here at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board where protesters against gender ideology in schools for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren are gathered.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023
Masked up Union counter protesters are nearby.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for all our updates and full reports coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cVI2fZaT4x
“LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE”.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
People are coming together at Parliament Hill for the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/ekXHmM4Y6s
“FAR-RIGHT GANSTERS”— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023
Counter-protesters are shouting 'SHAME' and 'FAR-RIGHT GANGSTERS' at the 1 Million March 4 Children."https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/JijpYbCtRY
LIVE: 1 Million march in Montreal https://t.co/4TT4DnuvZi pic.twitter.com/LYw8jO0Btq— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) September 20, 2023
Josh Alexander has arrived in Ottawa for the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/q9CsEjsUKN— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
HAPPENING NOW: People in Ottawa are gathered for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
Canadians are here to protect children from indoctrination and sexualization.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/DsU0SAmnhh
On one side of Laurier Avenue, an Antifa poster “warning” Ottawa about Josh Alexander.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023
On the other side of Laurier Avenue, Josh Alexander himself.
I can’t say I wasn’t warned!#1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/elFQ3KB3aa
A mother shares with us the reason why she is protesting against indoctrination and sexualization of children in schools at the 1 Million March 4 Children in Ottawa.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
“We come here to fight for our kids rights”. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/DjQIA7jSBM
People are starting to show up at Parliament Hill in Ottawa for the 1 Million March 4 Children. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/sR27PFhVP5— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
Jill explains why she is here in Ottawa at the 1 Million March 4 Children.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
“I’m here for my children and my grandchildren that are being indoctrinated in school”.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/KtrJH5KMZg
Ottawa Police are patrolling the capital on bicycle in advance of the #1MillionMarch4Children. Rebel News has 14 journalists covering the march in seven cities. For all of our live coverage throughout the day, visit https://t.co/ni6fHhb7CJ pic.twitter.com/tj5wsHB4vj— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023
Multiple police vans are lined up around the corner from Parliament Hill in Ottawa.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
The 1 Million March 4 Children is starting at 9 AM. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/WFmkc7SAap
For more information on this movement, please continue reading!
In recent days there has been heavy pushback from Union and Labour leaders who are slandering the protest as “fundamentally racist and transphobic” along with accusations of being “bigoted” and "hateful."
“Uniting diverse backgrounds and faiths, we share a resolute purpose: advocating for the elimination of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”
Anthony Marco, President of Hamilton & District Labour Council went as far as to describe intimidation tactics such as taking photos of parents’ license plates and bringing in ‘seasoned activists’ who are willing to do such a thing in a fascist manner but claim to be anti-fascist.
- By Tamara Ugolini
