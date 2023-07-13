2021 B.C. heatwave, wildfires not caused solely by 'climate change,' says scientists
On June 29, Lytton, B.C. reached a daytime high of 47.7 degrees — the hottest temperature in Canadian history. The following day, a devastating wildfire burned down much of the town.
According to scientists, 'climate change' is 'not the sole cause' of a 2021 heatwave that set a B.C. town aflame.
"While no single comprehensive and quantitative theory can be universally applied to all extreme temperature events, heat waves in summer can often be attributed to blocking highs, a stationary high-pressure system," confirmed the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society.
The record-breaking heatwave in B.C. lasted six days, killing 619 residents and ripening the conditions for numerous forest fires across the province.
On June 29, Lytton, B.C. reached a daytime high of 47.7 degrees — the hottest temperature in Canadian history, reported Blacklock's Reporter.
"There is no doubt that increasing background temperatures due to anthropogenic climate change made this heat wave hotter and therefore more extreme," it said.
Drea Humphrey visits Lytton, B.C. for an investigation as to what could have caused the start of a devastating fire that wiped out much of the town of Lytton.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 22, 2021
https://t.co/6Kr14KWreC
"[However,] climate change was not the sole cause of this event," wrote scientists. The Meteorological and Oceanographic Society attributed the Lytton heatwave to many factors.
The record-breaking temperatures of 'extreme weather events' such as the 2021 heatwave, combine "anthropogenic climate trends" and "internal variability" that historically have caused temperature spikes.
"I think, like any event, when you dig into the details, there's much to analyze. But we're virtually certain climate change contributed here," said Dr. Faron Anslow, a climatologist with the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium of Victoria.
On June 30, a devastating wildfire burned down entire communities in Lytton. Fast track two years later, and no rebuilding has commenced.
While the debris has since been cleared, what little remains of the village remains behind construction fences. Not a single building permit has been issued as of writing.
INVESTIGATION: Could a church arsonist have caused the Lytton, B.C. fire?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 22, 2021
FULL REPORT from @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/6Kr14KWreC#cdnpoli #bcpoli #churchfire
"You can look at any event, even the most mundane day, and make it unique and unexplainable by anything but an extremely complicated set of processes and thereby isolate it from any broader scale," said Anslow.
Professor Cliff Mass, a meteorologist with the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, called the heatwave "an extraordinary concurrence of weather features."
He called the heatwave a "freak event" that "would have happened anyway" due to natural phenomena.
Lytton Mayor Denise O'Connor told CTV the province committed over $50 million to the hamlet's recovery, with another $77 million from the feds. She said the village is eagerly waiting for the completion of the assessments the province requires for each property.
"Media and politicians are obsessed with the negative, particularly in environmental matters," according to Mass.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
24,214 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.