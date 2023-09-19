219 Canadians euthanized by the state in 2021 were not facing ‘imminent death’

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

One hundred thirty-nine individuals under the age of 45 were killed – or, as the government describes, received the "administration of MAID."

The 2021 statistics relating to medical assistance in dying (MAID) were published Monday before the House of Commons. These figures were made available following an order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Arnold Viersen, which compelled the Liberal government to release the data.

Two hundred thirty-one people changed their minds about accessing the state-sanctioned suicide program after being approved to end their lives with the help of a medical professional.

"We know that there were 10,000 requests in writing for medically assisted suicide."



According to the response provided by Health Minister Mark Holland:

There were 12,286 written requests for medical assistance in dying, or MAID, in 2021. Of the total number of MAID provisions, or 10,064 individuals, 2.2%, or 219 individuals, were individuals whose natural deaths were not reasonably foreseeable, with the remainder of provisions, or 9,845 individuals, or 97.8%, being individuals whose deaths were reasonably foreseeable. The majority of written requests, or 9,950 requests, or 81%, resulted in the administration of MAID based on reports received. The remaining 2,336 requests, or 19%, resulted in an outcome other than MAID: 231 individuals withdrew their request, or 1.9% of written requests; 487 individuals were deemed ineligible, or 4% of written requests; and 1,618 individuals died prior to receiving MAID, or 13.2% of written requests. The average age at the time MAID was provided in 2021 was 76.3. The breakdown by age of individuals who received MAID is as follows: 139 individuals aged 18 to 45, 353 aged 46 to 55, 1,165 aged 56 to 64, 1,462 aged 65 to 70, 1,572 aged 71 to 75, 1,621 aged 76 to 80, 1,364 aged 81 to 85, 1,200 aged 86 to 90, and 1,074 aged 91 or older.

The Canadian government legalized euthanasia in 2016, initially restricting eligibility to individuals whose deaths were deemed to be in the "foreseeable future."

However, by March 2021, with the passing of Bill C-7, the law was amended to include those who "have a serious or incurable illness, disease or disability" or have an "enduring and intolerable physical or psychological suffering that cannot be alleviated under conditions the person considers acceptable."

Under these changes, people suffering from homelessness and chronic illnesses like diabetes qualified.

Medical assistance in dying does not have to be administered by a doctor in Canada. A healthcare professional, which includes pharmacists and nurses, can prescribe a deadly cocktail of drugs to end a person's life.

March 17, 2024, persons suffering solely from mental illness will meet the eligibility requirement to access medical assistance in dying in Canada.

