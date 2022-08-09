263 migrants taken into custody in Florida since Friday, Aug. 5

E-transfer (Canada):

United States Border Patrol officials responded to at least 16 migrant landings in the Florida Keys, located south of Miami, during the weekend of August 5 through August 7. The agency stated that the responses resulted in the arrest of 263 illegal immigrants.

Local 10 News reported that their cameras detected a boat with Cuban migrants aboard near Sugarloaf Key. The outlet also reported spotting two bodies being placed in a medical examiner van.

Local 10 also reported on Saturday that 113 Haitian migrants landed at Key Largo's Ocean Reef Club, as seen with photos and videos sent by people on the ground.

Video footage shows the multi-agency response to get more than 200 people onto a Coast Guard cutter, in addition to the 113 that came ashore.

Border Patrol agents state that the smugglers who keep coming to South Florida have no regard for the human lives on board their boats.

Florida is not the only region facing an increase in illegal migrant crossings. Sectors such as Yuma, Arizona and Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley in Texas have been reporting record-high levels of illegal crossings during the Custom and Border Protections 2022 fiscal year, with over two million total enforcement actions reported as of August 8, 2022.