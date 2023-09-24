27 world leaders have declared war against free speech

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 22, 2023.

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about a new United Nations foreign censorship treaty suggested by Justin Trudeau that means all 27 countries who signed will implement “necessary and appropriate measures, including legislation, to address information integrity and platform governance.”

“It really is a terrible time for freedom in the world. Joe Biden is really an Obama puppet, I would think — if not Obama himself, then certainly his staff,” said Ezra. “I don’t think anyone in the world thinks it’s Biden himself in charge. The UK is run by a WEF robot named Rishi Sunk. The Netherlands by an atrocious WEF robot named Mark Rutte. Seriously, are any world leaders not part of that conspiracy? Not a conspiracy theory, an actual conspiracy?”

He mentioned how in court on Thursday, Trudeau’s lawyers said that unregulated speech is a threat to fair elections: “They literally said that in court, and the judge didn’t bat an eye.”

Ezra explained that the declaration defines information integrity as a system that ensures people can access accurate information and be exposed to a variety of ideas.

“Really— a variety of ideas? Really? Like on COVID-19, or vaccines, or global warming, or firearms, or Ukraine or LGBT issues? A variety of ideas? Or the entire spectrum from A to B?” he questioned.