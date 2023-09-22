52 unelected bureaucrats have their own cars and drivers provided by taxpayers

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The vehicle use numbers by unelected senior officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's climate emergency government was revealed in an order paper question posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Warren Steinley.

According to the Privy Council Office, "As of June 6, 2023, there were a total of 52 eligible deputy ministers and other eligible senior

officials entitled to the use of an executive vehicle."

CLIMATE FURY: 4 years ago Catherine McKenna seemed to think Canadians have a hearing problem. Now she’s busy accusing Conservative politicians of being arsonists.



Why do Liberals resort to incessant name calling & unrestrained volume to get their point across? #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/1ryb8xJRHj — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) August 20, 2023

"Note that the assignment of a driver for an executive vehicle is a human resources decision made by each organization and details are not available as to which organizations have chosen to assign a driver," the PCO response continued.





Canada's Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says she doesn't own a car and she "can live that way".



I guess you really don't need a car when at the snap of a finger a taxpayer funded limo and or plane will take you wherever you need to go.



Right, @cafreeland? pic.twitter.com/ahFOX1mlFZ — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 1, 2023

The numbers presented to the House of Commons by the PCO do not reflect vehicles provided to federal agencies and the CBC: "PCO does not maintain a list of Crown corporation CEOs who have an executive vehicle."

Read the documents:

https://assets.nationbuilder.com/therebel/pages/71185/attachments/original/1695413857/OPQ_1584_Car_and_Driver.pdf?1695413857