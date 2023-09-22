52 unelected bureaucrats have their own cars and drivers provided by taxpayers

Details about which organizations had assigned a driver was 'not available' because it was a 'human resources decision,' the Privy Council Office said.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The vehicle use numbers by unelected senior officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's climate emergency government was revealed in an order paper question posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Warren Steinley.

According to the Privy Council Office, "As of June 6, 2023, there were a total of 52 eligible deputy ministers and other eligible senior
officials entitled to the use of an executive vehicle."

"Note that the assignment of a driver for an executive vehicle is a human resources decision made by each organization and details are not available as to which organizations have chosen to assign a driver," the PCO response continued.

The numbers presented to the House of Commons by the PCO do not reflect vehicles provided to federal agencies and the CBC"PCO does not maintain a list of Crown corporation CEOs who have an executive vehicle."

Read the documents:

https://assets.nationbuilder.com/therebel/pages/71185/attachments/original/1695413857/OPQ_1584_Car_and_Driver.pdf?1695413857

