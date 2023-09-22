52 unelected bureaucrats have their own cars and drivers provided by taxpayers
Details about which organizations had assigned a driver was 'not available' because it was a 'human resources decision,' the Privy Council Office said.
The vehicle use numbers by unelected senior officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's climate emergency government was revealed in an order paper question posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Warren Steinley.
According to the Privy Council Office, "As of June 6, 2023, there were a total of 52 eligible deputy ministers and other eligible senior
officials entitled to the use of an executive vehicle."
CLIMATE FURY: 4 years ago Catherine McKenna seemed to think Canadians have a hearing problem. Now she’s busy accusing Conservative politicians of being arsonists.— Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) August 20, 2023
Why do Liberals resort to incessant name calling & unrestrained volume to get their point across? #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/1ryb8xJRHj
"Note that the assignment of a driver for an executive vehicle is a human resources decision made by each organization and details are not available as to which organizations have chosen to assign a driver," the PCO response continued.
Canada's Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says she doesn't own a car and she "can live that way".— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 1, 2023
I guess you really don't need a car when at the snap of a finger a taxpayer funded limo and or plane will take you wherever you need to go.
Right, @cafreeland? pic.twitter.com/ahFOX1mlFZ
The numbers presented to the House of Commons by the PCO do not reflect vehicles provided to federal agencies and the CBC: "PCO does not maintain a list of Crown corporation CEOs who have an executive vehicle."
