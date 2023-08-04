CBC Vancouver staffer charged in alleged sexual assault of child

Twitter/ Vincent Papequash and Gilberto Mesquita - stock.adobe.com

Vancouver police charged and arrested a former CBC employee on Saturday for alleged sexual assault against a child.

The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) named Vincent Papequash, 30, their suspect.

Papequash is due in court on September 13 to face judgment on one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault for allegedly touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

Vancouver police detained the accused on July 29, the same day officers say the alleged incident occurred.

From last October until his arrest, Papequash worked for CBC Vancouver as an associate producer.

A CBC spokesperson declined to comment on the charges but did confirm they no longer employ Papequash.

He has since deleted his social media accounts, and the state broadcaster has removed a biography page about him from the CBC Vancouver website.

Owing to a court-ordered publication ban, details on the case are sparse as the alleged victim is a very young child.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, sexual interference occurs when the accused, "for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16 years."

With allegations yet to be tested in court, BCPS conditionally released Papequash from their custody. If found guilty, he could face up to 14 years in prison.