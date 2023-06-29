'Censored' doctor speaks out at the National Citizen's Inquiry

By Ezra Levant Kick Him Out! Conservative Senator Victor Oh is defending the Chinese Communist Party in the midst of Justin Trudeau's Foreign Election Interference scandal. Pierre Poilievre has to kick Victor Oh out of the Conservative Party. Please sign this petition if you agree! Kick Him Out! E-transfer (Canada):

This inquiry commission, which was aimed at shedding light on the management of the pandemic by various governments in Canada, was created by citizens through crowdfunding to ensure an unbiased investigation free from external influence.

Dr. René Lavigueur, a family doctor in Sainte-Anne des Monts, had written an article titled "The Dilemma of a Family Doctor in Times of Covid-19" during the pandemic. The article was initially published by La Presse but was later removed and censored.

"When I expressed myself in La Presse, the subject of the article was the dilemma of a family doctor. I explained that a family doctor's first duty is towards his patient," Lavigueur stated.

Subsequently, Dr. Lavigueur continued to fulfill his duties as a physician and provide his patients with the necessary information to make an informed decision regarding COVID-19 vaccination. "It's a vaccine that we knew from February 2021 very likely had long-term effects on all operating systems of the body," mentioned Dr. Lavigueur.

In collaboration with RéinfoCovid Québec and other specialists, he challenged the College of Physicians to have a meeting with them to discuss vaccine risks.

"We are perhaps the only ones in Canada to question the decision-makers at the level of the College of Physicians of Quebec. The organization was challenged on scientific, deontological, and ethical grounds," Dr. Lavigueur said. "I blame the administrators who have failed to fulfill their responsibilities and allowed themselves to be controlled by public health management and politicians."

Dr. Lavigueur testified during the inquiry commission, expressing his experiences as a family doctor and his interactions with The College of Physicians.

"The College of Physicians of Quebec found itself unable to scientifically defend the measures they advocated for, and it's very serious. I'm ashamed of my college, I'm ashamed," he stated.

René Lavigueur will continue to uphold the Hippocratic Oath and denounce the inconsistencies that arise.