Defund the police movement still wreaking havoc in Seattle

This is just an excerpt of Rebel Roundup. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Fridays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 19, 2022.

On last Friday’s episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies welcomes Rebel News’ newest reporter, Katie Daviscourt, to speak about the ongoing unrest where she lives in Seattle, Washington. The city has faced massive riots and destruction for months on end from radical groups Antifa and BLM (Black Lives Matter), with local politicians not just ignoring, but in some cases supporting these extremist organizations.

Katie started paying attention to what was happening in Seattle even before the 2020 George Floyd riots when she noticed that no local media was reporting on how the city was electing Marxists to their city council who were starting to push the defund the police agenda.

Katie recalled how the unrest first started:

The real insurrection happened in Seattle. It wasn’t the January 6th Capitol riot in Washington D.C. It was when Antifa, with Black Lives Matter, overthrew a huge six-block radius of Seattle, in the heart of downtown, and created the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — which our own leaders helped them create and actually encouraged… it hasn’t recovered since. We have a new mayor, he’s trying, but we’re still really a city in despair.

The two discussed how the defund the police movement is rooted in a Marxist idealistic agenda that doesn’t play out well in the real world, just like it ended in rape, property destruction and murder in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle.