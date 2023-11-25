'Freedom is a Canadian value': Conrad Black

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe ON SALE NOW! The Democracy Fund's groundbreaking new book sheds light on a crucial aspect of Canada's history. Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada by Conrad Black delves into the evolution of individual rights in the country, revealing a rich tapestry of struggles, controversies, and triumphs that have shaped Canada's social and political landscape. BUY THE BOOK

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Lord Conrad Black, to hear about his latest book, Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada.

The two talked about how freedom is not just an American value but a Canadian one too, and how rich the country's history is when it comes to civil liberties.

Conrad explained how Canada has a blend of British and French law, with French Canadians valuing the rights of the collective over the rights of the individual:

See to the French Canadian mind, traditionally, it was nonsense to tolerate anti-democratic forces. That's why DuPlessis used to attack the communists for example. And they said, 'You English are idiots. You're allowing these people to exploit democracy to attack democracy. And this makes no sense.' And you can see the logic of it.

Ezra responded:

You can see it today in our streets, we see people marching against Canada calling for Jihad using our freedoms perhaps to attack our freedoms.

They spoke about other ways in which the left has attempted to destroy Canada's history of civil liberties. Ezra mentioned how in Queen's Park in Toronto, a statue of Sir John A MacDonald, Canada's founder and first Prime Minister, has been caged in a wooden box over protests that MacDonald was a racist. Conrad spoke his thoughts on the matter: